WHO: Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs WHAT: A probable clobbering. WHERE: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX WHEN: 6:00 p.m. CT HOW: FSSW or NBA League Pass THE STORY: The plucky, injured and resting Mavs took Oklahoma City all the way to the end of the game the other day, and the good news is, Wes Matthews
A career season is being posted by Otto Porter, and it couldn't come at a better time with him in a contract year going into this summer. "Anytime he shoots and misses, we're surprised," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said, after Porter led them with 21 points by shooting 5 of 7 from three-point
• Senior NBA writer for ESPN.com • Began covering the NBA in 1993-94 • Also covered soccer, tennis and the Olympics Courtesy of the latest dramas involving the New York Knicks and Carmelo Anthony, talk of no-trade clauses in the NBA is a daily staple of the news cycle as the league's Feb. 23 trade
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|36
|10
|.783
|0.0
|35
|15
|.700
|3.0
|28
|21
|.571
|9.5
|19
|28
|.404
|17.5
|16
|30
|.348
|20.0