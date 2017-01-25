While injuries continue to mount for the Dallas Mavericks, the healthy players who remain are determined to keep pressing forward. Harrison Barnes scored 23 points and Seth Curry had 20 as the Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 103-95 on Wednesday night. Dirk Nowitzki added 19 points for Dallas, which
Oklahoma City knew January was going to be its most difficult month of the season. With 15 of 18 games on the road, the Thunder were going to get challenged. It seemingly took a loss to Golden State to set the Thunder straight.
The Dallas Mavericks scored a huge win at Dallas City Hall on Wednesday. Council members approved a rezoning request paving the way for the possibility of a new basketball arena. It would be located next to the team's brand-new practice facility along Stemmons Freeway in the booming Design District
