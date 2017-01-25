As rookie point guard Yogi Ferrell continues to surprise many with the way he quickly jumped right in and fit right in with the Dallas Mavericks, there's one man who is not surprised at all. Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle. Carlisle has been happy with what he's seen from Ferrell, who the Mavericks
Some weeks, you can't find difference makers on the waiver wire, but I feel pretty good about this crop. Injuries and under-performance have opened up opportunities around the league, and as we head into the second half of the season, we should see more situations where teams are willing to entrust
Joel Embiid was out for Monday's make-up game against the Kings, and the left knee contusion that has caused him to miss time recently will also keep him out for a pair of road games later this week. Embiid will not travel with the Sixers to face the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday
A career season is being posted by Otto Porter, and it couldn't come at a better time with him in a contract year going into this summer. "Anytime he shoots and misses, we're surprised," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said, after Porter led them with 21 points by shooting 5 of 7 from three-point
• Senior NBA writer for ESPN.com • Began covering the NBA in 1993-94 • Also covered soccer, tennis and the Olympics Courtesy of the latest dramas involving the New York Knicks and Carmelo Anthony, talk of no-trade clauses in the NBA is a daily staple of the news cycle as the league's Feb. 23 trade
UNO's struggles in Denver continued as it blew a 2-0 lead for the second straight Friday. The No. 3 Pioneers (17-6-4) scored five consecutive goals to top the No. 18 Mavericks (14-9-4) 5-3 at Magness Arena. UNO dropped to 2-13-2 all-time on the road against DU with its fifth straight loss here. UNO
The top plays from around the Patriot League last week includes another appearance by Navy's Tom Lacey, this time with a play you just have to see for yourself. That, and Loyola's Bri Betz-White makes us dizzy.
Don't know what's up? NBA champion Shawn Marion's got you covered. Feast your ears on episode six of his new podcast, as “The Matrix” chops it up with Danny Bollinger on hoops, life and everything in between.
Thursday night was rough for Philadelphia 76ers fans hoping to see Joel Embiid in the All-Star Game, but it was much worse for Enes Kanter and the OKC faithful. Kanter was seen punching a chair in the second quarter of the Thunder's 109-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Thunder coach Billy Donovan
Harrison Barnes scores 31 points with two rebounds and two assists versus Oklahoma City.
Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer Close Joined ESPNDallas.com in September 2009 Covers the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks Appears regularly on ESPN Dallas 103.3 FM Follow on Twitter As of Thursday morning, Vince Carter is the lone member of the NBA's active 40-and-older club. At least a couple
Seth Curry during Mavs' 5-2 stretch: 14.4 ppg, 54.3 FG, 51.6 3s. He'll have to try to stay hot with creators Deron Williams (toe) and J.J. Barea (calf) injured, which means Curry is going to have to pick up some point guard minutes after being solely an off-ball spacer.
The Dallas Mavericks scored a huge win at Dallas City Hall on Wednesday. Council members approved a rezoning request paving the way for the possibility of a new basketball arena. It would be located next to the team's brand-new practice facility along Stemmons Freeway in the booming Design District
Carmelo Anthony scores 30 points with eight rebounds versus New York.
Here are some stories that you may have missed today. Design District rezoning paves the way for Mavericks to leave American Airlines Arena The Dallas City Council opened up the possibility of a new stadium in the Design District on Wednesday by unanimously approving the creation of a subdistrict that
NBA players, shame on you! And you all know who I'm talking about. At a time like this in the world when alternative facts have become an embarrassing part of America's landscape, you need to seriously check yourself. And turn your player-hater card in while you're at it. For the first time
Greg Buckner broke into broadcasting by happenstance. Last year, a friend put the idea of becoming a broadcaster in Buckner's head, and after a few emails, he made it through the audition process and was hired as an analyst for Fox Sports Southwest. A personable type, Buckner's job is to be the
The Los Angeles Lakers won't have D'Angelo Russell for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks and for the next one to two weeks. The Lakers announced Saturday night that Russell underwent an MRI and was diagnosed with an sprained MCL in his right knee. While the Lakers (16-31) went
Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer Close Joined ESPNDallas.com in September 2009 Covers the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks Appears regularly on ESPN Dallas 103.3 FM Follow on Twitter DALLAS -- For some inexplicable reason, none of the Dallas Mavericks players decided to put a body on Rudy Gobert following
Gordon Hayward scores 26 points with seven boards in the Jazz OT win against the Mavericks.
Of course no matter if it's 2016 or 2017, a handful of guys continue to do their thing while holding down a top-tier spot on our list. And if you haven't taken notice of a certain bearded big man in the desert, go take a gander and be prepared to be impressed. 1. Dwyane Wade (35), Chicago Bulls
Of course you want the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl for that Lombardi Trophy, but an added perk is that you get to watch your team play to the bitter end. Now that there is no Cowboys to watch, what can you do when it comes to Dallas sports? Here are five things you can dive into right away: 1. Dirk
Goran Dragic has already been mentioned in trade rumors, and it's quite reasonable to think that will continue over the next few weeks. In a season filled with problems for the Heat, this is at least a nice problem to have. Dragic's stock may be rising on that trade market, in concert with
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|37
|11
|.771
|0.0
|36
|16
|.692
|3.0
|29
|21
|.580
|9.0
|19
|30
|.388
|18.5
|18
|30
|.375
|19.0
|Date
|Home/Away
|Opponent
|Status
|Score
|vs
|LA Lakers
|W
|122 - 73
|vs
|New York
|W
|103 - 95
|@
|Oklahoma City
|L
|109 - 98
|@
|San Antonio
|W
|105 - 101
|vs
|Cleveland
|W
|104 - 97
|Date
|Home/Away
|Opponent
|Time
|vs
|Philadelphia
|
FSSW, CSP
|@
|Portland
|
ESPN, FSSW, KGW
|@
|Denver
|
FSSW, ALT
|vs
|Portland
|
FSSW, CSNW
|vs
|Utah
|
FSSW, RTRM+