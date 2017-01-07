The Official Site of the Dallas Mavericks • 19 minutes ago

DALLAS — Collecting back-to-back wins for just the third time during the 2016-17 season, the Dallas Mavericks will now embark on the road for a two-game trip with plenty of momentum and confidence. Downing the Phoenix Suns last Thursday in Mexico City with a 113-108 victory, the Mavericks (13-27) collected