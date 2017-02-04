Not wanting A.J. Hammons to rust away on their bench, the Dallas Mavericks did the next best thing for their rookie center. They assigned him to play for the Texas Legends in the NBA Development League. One of the purposes of the D-League is for players to get more playing time so they can work on certain
Jim McCormick is a fantasy football and fantasy basketball analyst for ESPN.com. Working the waiver wire is crucial to succeeding in fantasy basketball. With so many games, injuries and endless shifts in rotations throughout the season, we need to source stats from free agency to maximize our imaginary
After a 4-0 week as Dallas’ starting point guard, Yogi Ferrell and the Mavericks have agreed to a two-year contract that he’ll sign Tuesday when his first 10-day contract expires, league sources told The Vertical. The Mavericks and Ferrell will bypass a second 10-day contract after working toward the
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|39
|11
|.780
|0.0
|37
|17
|.685
|4.0
|31
|22
|.585
|9.5
|20
|30
|.400
|19.0
|19
|32
|.373
|20.5