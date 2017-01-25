Charlotte Hornets

3rd Southeast
 | 23-25
  • Field Goal %
    44.1 FG%
  • 3-point %
    35.5 3P%
  • Points Scored
    105 PPG
  • Total Rebounds
    45.2 RPG
  • NBA.com

    RECAP: Kings 109, Hornets 106

    DeMarcus Cousins scores 35 points and grabs 18 rebounds to lead the Kings past the scrappy Hornets, 109-106. Kemba Walker scores 26 points in the loss.

  • Moment of truth: Reeling Hornets face tough West Coast swing
    charlotteobserver

    Moment of truth: Reeling Hornets face tough West Coast swing

    There are only so many moments of truth in any team's basketball season, and the Charlotte Hornets do have 34 games left in the regular season. However, this upcoming West Coach trip feels of great consequence and ominously so. The Hornets play Tuesday in Portland, Ore., Wednesday in Oakland, Calif

  • NBA.com

    Kemba Leads The Way

    Kemba Walker scores 26 points and hands out seven assists versus the Kings.