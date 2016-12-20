Come next month, it's within the realm of possibility we'll get to see Kemba Walker wearing an NBA All-Star uniform for the first time. But even if we do, it's unlikely that getup will be as memorable as Walker in a cowboy hat, duster coat and longhorn belt buckle – an ensemble he gamely
It would seem as if a 41-point night from guard Andrew Wiggins would translate to a win for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wiggins posted his second 40-point game of the season by scoring 41 against the Wizards. "We're finding different ways to (lose)," Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau told
Damian Lillard won't cure all the ills that plagued the Portland Trail Blazers over the past month, but the All-Star point guard's return after missing five games with a sprained left ankle in the Trail Blazers' 118-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night was a welcome sight
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|21
|16
|.568
|0.0
|20
|18
|.526
|1.5
|18
|18
|.500
|2.5
|16
|23
|.410
|6.0
|11
|28
|.282
|11.0