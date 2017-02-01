This is another blow to an already banged up Hornets team.
The Jazz picked apart Milwaukee in a 104-88 victory on Wednesday. Utah (31-19) broke open a close game during the second quarter behind a dominant performance from center Rudy Gobert. It marked Gobert's 33rd double-double of the season.
Miles Plumlee had a clue he was headed back to the state where he played high school and college basketball. “I knew that there had been some talks for a week or two, but I had no idea that it was actually going to happen this soon,” Plumlee said Friday of the trade that sent him from the Milwaukee Bucks
