DeMarcus Cousins scores 35 points and grabs 18 rebounds to lead the Kings past the scrappy Hornets, 109-106. Kemba Walker scores 26 points in the loss.
There are only so many moments of truth in any team's basketball season, and the Charlotte Hornets do have 34 games left in the regular season. However, this upcoming West Coach trip feels of great consequence and ominously so. The Hornets play Tuesday in Portland, Ore., Wednesday in Oakland, Calif
