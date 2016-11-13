Losing can get to anyone. With the worst record in the league coming into New Year's Eve, the Nets have done more losing than just about anybody. So it is not shocking frustrations mounted on the court during Friday's game at Washington and in the locker room after yet another lopsided defeat
As the NBA season rolls on into the 2017 year, NBA teams are spending a bit more time eyeing the pending trade deadline. While there is still time for teams to see how things play out and weigh their options, there are 5 teams that could really benefit from making a move at the trade deadline, in time
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|22
|10
|.688
|0.0
|20
|14
|.588
|3.0
|16
|17
|.485
|6.5
|8
|24
|.250
|14.0
|8
|24
|.250
|14.0