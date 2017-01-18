The Brooklyn Nets got back in the win column on Friday night, scoring a season-high 143 points in a 143-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The win busted an 11-game losing streak for the Nets and also set a series of season-highs in the process. In addition to the 143 points, the Nets scored a season-high
ESPN Stats & Information Let's take a closer look at some of the most notable shot charts of the Friday night in the NBA. Kemba was awesome Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker had one of the night's best performances, scoring 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting in a 35-point win over the Raptors.
NEW ORLEANS — As important as rookie Caris LeVert is for the Nets' long-term development, fellow youngsters Isaiah Whitehead and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson showed in Friday's 143-114 win over New Orleans they might be just as vital. The trio, all 22 years of age or younger, helped spark the Nets
