Jimmy Butler scores 40 points and grabs four rebounds versus the Hawks.
One huge run to end the game gave the Atlanta Hawks a gutsy win after it appeared they were headed toward a lackluster loss. Dennis Schroder scored 24 points, Paul Millsap added 21 and the Hawks finished with a 19-4 spurt to beat the Chicago Bulls 119-114 on Wednesday night. Thabo Sefolosha scored
Malcolm Delaney will get a vacation during the NBA All-Star break. The Hawks veteran rookie was not selected for the Rising Stars Challenge when the rosters of 20 first- and second-year players was released by the league Wednesday. Delaney has played all 45 games for the Hawks this season heading into
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|27
|19
|.587
|0.0
|25
|20
|.556
|1.5
|23
|23
|.500
|4.0
|18
|29
|.383
|9.5
|16
|30
|.348
|11.0