Atlanta Hawks

1st Southeast
 | 21-16
  • Field Goal %
    45.4 FG%
  • 3-point %
    34.0 3P%
  • Points Scored
    102 PPG
  • Total Rebounds
    44.2 RPG
  • Cavs send Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams and future 1st-rounder to Hawks for Kyle Korver
    The Cleveland Cavaliers filled a need at guard by acquiring Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams and a protected future first-round draft pick, the teams announced Saturday. "We are extremely pleased to be able to add a player and person the caliber of Kyle

  • Waiver Wired: Top NBA Pickups
    Ryan Knaus digs for waiver wire value, including J.J. Barea, T.J. McConnell, Lucas Nogueira and Doug McDermott.

  • Daily News - January 8, 2017
    **NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.** Author: Staff Report Publication: Cavs.com The Cavaliers continue their six-game road trip on Sunday night when they