The Atlanta Hawks, trying to atone for a rare and very lopsided loss at Utah, will try to beat the Jazz for the eighth time in the past 10 home meetings on Monday night. The Hawks certainly will have a little payback on their minds after the 95-68 blowout victory by the Jazz at home on Nov. 25 that
After what seems like a full season of waiting, the Atlanta Hawks followed up their big win in Houston with a dominant performance in a 113-86 win over the Orlando Magic. The Hawks led wire to wire and tighten the gap even further at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Atlanta has been plagued
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|30
|20
|.600
|0.0
|30
|21
|.588
|0.5
|23
|28
|.451
|7.5
|21
|30
|.412
|9.5
|20
|33
|.377
|11.5