Twtter NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA has fined Hawks forward Taurean Prince and Heat forward James Johnson $25,000 each for their roles in a scuffle during Wednesday's game in Miami. Prince was ejected midway through the fourth quarter for pulling down Hassan Whiteside from behind as the Heat center went
The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at each team’s roster and trade assets, as well as examining the track record of each team’s general manager during previous trade deadlines.
Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday: The Tim Hardaway Jr....
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|29
|20
|.592
|0.0
|29
|21
|.580
|0.5
|23
|27
|.460
|6.5
|20
|30
|.400
|9.5
|19
|32
|.373
|11.0