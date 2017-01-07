Atlanta Hawks

1st Southeast
 | 23-17
  • Field Goal %
    45.6 FG%
  • 3-point %
    34.5 3P%
  • Points Scored
    103 PPG
  • Total Rebounds
    44.2 RPG
  • NBA roundup: recap, scores, notes for every game played on January 15
    UPI3 hours ago

    Atlanta Hawks 111, Milwaukee Bucks 98 ATLANTA -- It didn't take long for Mike Dunleavy to change his mind about the trade that brought him to Atlanta. The 14-year veteran almost sought a buyout when he was acquired by the Hawks in a deal that sent Kyle Korver to Cleveland on Jan. 7. But after he

  • Isaiah Thomas insists he did not curse at Dennis Schröder's mom
    Ball Don't Lie

    Dennis Schröder and Isaiah Thomas do not appear to be very close friends. A beef that began broiling during the 2016 postseason started sizzling again this weekend, as the point guards of the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics paired their on-court battle with an off-court war of words — or, more accurately

  • The Associated Press

    Knicks' Porzingis may return for game against Hawks

    The New York Knicks are cautiously optimistic they will have their star second-year forward Kristaps Porzingis available for their next four games, which they play in six nights. The 21-year-old missed his second straight game, a 116-101 loss at Toronto on Sunday, with a sore left Achilles, and is questionable