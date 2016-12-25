Tampa Bay Rays

    Tampa Bay Times

    Competition in outfield can only benefit Rays

    ST. PETERSBURG — General manager Erik Neander's comments about creating competition among the Rays outfielders for roster spots and playing time after Wednesday's trade that sent Drew Smyly to the Mariners for outfielder Mallex Smith and two prospects were not meant to light a fire under any

    The Associated Press

    Harper, Nationals avoid arbitration with $13.6M deal for '17

    Bryce Harper and the Washington Nationals agreed to a $13,625,000 contract for 2017, avoiding arbitration and more than doubling the slugging outfielder's salary two years before he can become a free agent for the first time. The Nationals also reached one-year deals with their three other arbitration-eligible

    Rotoworld

    Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle

    Nate Grimm analyzes the Drew Smyly-Mallex Smith trade and discusses Santiago Casilla's impact on the A's bullpen in Friday's Offseason Lowdown.