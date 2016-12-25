Tampa Bay Rays

5th AL East
 | 0-0
  • Batting Avg
    .243 AVG
  • Runs
    672 R
  • Earned Runs Avg
    4.20 ERA
  • Home Runs Allowed
    210 HR
  • MLB trade rumors: Rays decline Chris Archer trade offer from Astros, per report
    DRaysBay

    Yesterday on MLBN Peter Gammons talked about the Astros search for a top of the rotation starter. The Astros have been connected to the White Sox and the leaky front office talks are telling for the Rays: At about 2:30 into the clip he talks about the reported rumor of the White Sox wanting RHP Francis

  • The Cheat Sheet

    8 Best MLB Pitchers Who Could Be Traded This Offseason

    MLB teams needing an ace won't find one in free agency, but the top MLB pitchers on the trade market are elite. Here are the 8 best arms available for 2017.

  • Reds Claim Richie Shaffer, Tyrell Jenkins Off Waivers
    MLB Trade Rumors

    The Reds announced on Friday that they've claimed infielder/outfielder Richie Shaffer off waivers from the Phillies and also claimed right-hander Tyrell Jenkins off waivers from the Rangers. Both players were recently designated for assignment by their now-former organizations. Shaffer, 25, spent