Tampa Bay Rays

5th AL East
 | 0-0
  • Batting Avg
    .243 AVG
  • Runs
    672 R
  • Earned Runs Avg
    4.20 ERA
  • Home Runs Allowed
    210 HR
  • Rays still seeking bench, bullpen help
    Tampa Bay Times2 hours ago

    The Rays have actually had a busy offseason, what with three major-league free agent additions (C Wilson Ramos, OF Colby Rasmus, RHP Shawn Tolleson), four trades, several waiver claims and the usual assortment of minor-league deals. With prices dropping on dozens of free agents still on a market that

  • Here is the 2017 MLB Draft order now that all qualified free agents have signed
    CBS Sports3 hours ago

    Earlier this week, both Jose Bautista and Mark Trumbo signed new contracts with their former teams, meaning all 10 of this offseason's qualified free agents are off the board. Here's our free agent tracker. Now that all the qualified free agents are signed, the 2017 amateur draft order is more

  • Mikie Mahtook wants to be offensive 'asset' for Tigers in 2017
    MLive.com

    DETROIT -- In 2015, Mikie Mahtook hit .295 in 41 big-league games, crushed a home run every 12 plate appearances and looked like he was poised to claim a permanent role on the Tampa Bay Rays roster. But in 2016, he hit .195, struck out 35 percent of the time (41 percent against right-handers) and was