ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays have made the next in a series of moves to give their lineup a new look by bringing back an old face, agreeing to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with first baseman Logan Morrison. Signing Morrison signals that the Rays are plotting to move Brad Miller from first base to second
MOST INTERESTING RUMOR OF THE DAY: Earlier this week we heard conflicting reports on the Texas Rangers level of interest in acquiring Chicago White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, that could leave the door open for Texas’ other team, the Houston Astros, to ramp
Autographs from current Rays players are restricted to season ticket holders and will require a $100 donation for three. Fans once again can take a tour of the Rays clubhouse, but for the first, they will be able to take photographs inside the dugout. There will be games, including 22-player foosball
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|93
|69
|.574
|0.0
|89
|73
|.549
|4.0
|89
|73
|.549
|4.0
|84
|78
|.519
|9.0
|68
|94
|.420
|25.0