Tampa Bay Rays

5th AL East
 | 0-0
  • Batting Avg
    .243 AVG
  • Runs
    672 R
  • Earned Runs Avg
    4.20 ERA
  • Home Runs Allowed
    210 HR
  • Tampa Bay Times39 minutes ago

    Rays bring back Logan Morrison

    ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays have made the next in a series of moves to give their lineup a new look by bringing back an old face, agreeing to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with first baseman Logan Morrison. Signing Morrison signals that the Rays are plotting to move Brad Miller from first base to second

  • Going to Rays Fan Fest on Saturday? Here's everything you need to know
    Tampa Bay Times

    Going to Rays Fan Fest on Saturday? Here's everything you need to know

    Autographs from current Rays players are restricted to season ticket holders and will require a $100 donation for three. Fans once again can take a tour of the Rays clubhouse, but for the first, they will be able to take photographs inside the dugout. There will be games, including 22-player foosball