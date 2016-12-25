The Rays on Wednesday released their promotional schedule, which includes bobbleheads for Kevin Kiermaier, Matt Duffy and Blake Snell; figurines for Chris Archer and Evan Longoria, and a team-themed Hawaiian shirt. All giveaways for adults are on Saturdays, which seems to be a new strategy. There are
By | February 1, 2017 at 11:27am CDT The Cubs announced that they've acquired right-hander Eddie Butler from the Rockies in exchange for minor league righty James Farris. The trade also includes the Cubs sending their top international bonus slot, No. 28 overall, to the Rockies in exchange for a
With the calendar flipping to February, that means the start of Rays spring training is less than two weeks away. Here are some facts and figures about their roster compiled by the team PR department, though subject to change with further moves, which are expected: There are 14 new faces on the 40-man
A year after leading the NL in home runs, Chris Carter is struggling to receive offers. Just a few months after being non-tendered by the Milwaukee Brewers, reigning home run champ Chris Carter is considering taking his talents to Japan. Carter’s agent, Dave Stewart, confirmed Carter has been in touch
Colby Rasmus believes he’s underrated due to his looks and lifestyle. New Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Colby Rasmus has something in common with comedian Rodney Dangerfield: He gets no respect. Like Dangerfield, Ramsus is not afraid to tell his audience about his current predicament.
Over the weekend, the world beyond baseball was pretty intense. Thousands of people showed up around the country to spontaneously protest new executive orders by President Trump they believe are unjust, and wouldn’t you know it, a few baseball players have an opinion on that. One in particular was
ST. PETERSBURG — The difference between the salary starter Jake Odorizzi sought and what the Rays offered is, relative to baseball's big numbers, not much, just $275,000. But, Odorizzi said, it is worth battling for in his first year of arbitration eligibility, which is why he will head to a Feb.
By | January 26, 2017 at 1:31pm CDT The Indians have claimed corner infielder Richie Shaffer off waivers from the Reds, per a club announcement. Presumably, he lost his roster spot in Cincinnati to clear space for the signing of righty Scott Feldman.
LATE START: The Los Angeles Dodgers are aiming to limit the workload of 20-year-old left-hander Julio Urias this season, and it appears there are several potential options on the table. One possibility that was publicly noted on Wednesday would have Urias begin his season at extended spring training
The Dodgers haven’t been the transaction bullies they used to be. Logan Forsythe started his career with the Padres and was traded to the Rays. Picture these fans reading up on Forsythe right now, learning more about their new second baseman.
Yahoo Sports recaps top sports stories including a pair of powerhouse losses, a Dodger deal and memorable night for an NHL veteran.
Baseball continues to mourn the passing of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte, plus the Dodgers acquire Logan Forsythe from the Rays
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Logan Forsythe, a versatile right-handed hitter who would fill a number of needs in their everyday lineup, sources familiar with the talks told Yahoo Sports. The two teams announced the deal on Monday afternoon.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers and free agent first baseman James Loney have agreed to a minor league contract, a person familiar with the deal said Monday.
The Rays actually have had a busy offseason, what with three major-league free agent additions (C Wilson Ramos, OF Colby Rasmus, RHP Shawn Tolleson), four trades, several waiver claims and the usual assortment of minor-league deals. With prices dropping on dozens of free agents still on a market that
Earlier this week, both Jose Bautista and Mark Trumbo signed new contracts with their former teams, meaning all 10 of this offseason's qualified free agents are off the board. Here's our free agent tracker. Now that all the qualified free agents are signed, the 2017 amateur draft order is more
DETROIT -- In 2015, Mikie Mahtook hit .295 in 41 big-league games, crushed a home run every 12 plate appearances and looked like he was poised to claim a permanent role on the Tampa Bay Rays roster. But in 2016, he hit .195, struck out 35 percent of the time (41 percent against right-handers) and was
ST. PETERSBURG — As much as the Rays talk about, focus on, and invest time and millions into acquiring and developing top position player prospects, they too often seem to be on a treadmill where they never get to the finish line. Willy Adames is positioned to be different. The 21-year-old shortstop
Nate Grimm analyzes the Drew Smyly-Mallex Smith trade and discusses Santiago Casilla's impact on the A's bullpen in Friday's Offseason Lowdown.
Drew Smyly is heading to Seattle. There is no offseason for Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto. The most active GM in the game was at it again Wednesday, making a series of deals that ultimately netted the club Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Smyly.
Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.
