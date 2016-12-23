Projecting Manny's 2017 contract, more on Seth Smith and oh, so much more...
It took nine trades in two months. But the Mariners finally are close to what general manager Jerry Dipoto envisioned when he took over in Sept. 2015. Dipoto, after inheriting a group of plodding sluggers, has built a team that will continue to show power, but also features speed, defense and contact
Nate Grimm discusses the Mariners' trades for Yovani Gallardo and Jarrod Dyson, and talks Jason Hammel's market in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.