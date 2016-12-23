In past years, it was just another day to Edgar Martinez. Really, there was no reason for him to make the day that the Baseball Hall of Fame voting results are announced a priority. On Wednesday at about 3 p.m. Pacific time, Martinez will flip his television to the MLB Network to watch the announcement
This week in baseball blogs: Camden Depot writes that Orioles general manager Dan Duquette is in a bind with respect to superstar shortstop Manny Machado's future. Outside Pitch MLB sees the Mariners as serious playoff contenders after acquiring left-hander Drew Smyly. The 3rd Man In proposes a Brewers-Dodgers
Hey Kids! Through Junior Mariners you can sign up for our free Kids Club, search for a Little League or Youth Baseball team in your neighborhood and find out how to register for a team, get inside information about the Mariners, score specially-priced tickets to games and show the entire Northwest that