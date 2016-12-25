Oakland Athletics

5th AL West
 | 0-0
  • Batting Avg
    .246 AVG
  • Runs
    653 R
  • Earned Runs Avg
    4.51 ERA
  • Home Runs Allowed
    185 HR
  • Omnisport Video

    Bolt leads All-Stars to day one lead

    Usain Bolt's team of All-Stars led after the first day of the inaugural Nitro Athletics event in Melbourne, with the eight-time Olympic gold medallist helping his team to victory in the 4x100 metre event.

    2
  • Comcast SportsNet Bay Area

    'The Swingin' A's' highlights dynasty in all its glorious dysfunction

    All the conflict, humor and triumph of the early 1970s Oakland As did, in fact, hit the big screen Thursday night. The MLB Network held an advance screening of its newest documentary, The Swingin As, which chronicles the roller coaster ride of the 1972-74 As, winners of three consecutive World Series

  • Omnisport Video

    Bolt excited by new Athletics form

    Sprinting legend Usain Bolt says he is excited by Nitro Athletics and believes it will take off, ahead of the first event in Melbourne on Saturday.