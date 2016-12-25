Oakland Athletics

5th AL West
 | 0-0
  • Batting Avg
    .246 AVG
  • Runs
    653 R
  • Earned Runs Avg
    4.51 ERA
  • Home Runs Allowed
    185 HR
  • The Cheat Sheet

    MLB: 7 Worst Red Sox Contracts of the 21st Century

    It was a long and winding road to the terrific Boston Red Sox roster we saw in 2016. Here are the 7 worst Red Sox contracts since the start of this century.

  • A's interested in free agent Trevor Plouffe, for some reason
    Athletics Nation

    A's interested in free agent Trevor Plouffe, for some reason

    The Oakland A's are on the “list of teams pursuing” free agent infielder Trevor Plouffe, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports. Rosenthal also notes the Red Sox as another suitor, which was also reported by Evan Drellich of the Boston Herald in late December with a suggestion of a price tag around

  • MLB.com

    1/4/17: MLB.com FastCast

    The Athletics reach out to Mark Trumbo and the Rangers meet with Tyson Ross, plus Chad Bettis is officially declared cancer-free