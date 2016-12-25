Oakland Athletics

5th AL West
 | 0-0
  • Batting Avg
    .246 AVG
  • Runs
    653 R
  • Earned Runs Avg
    4.51 ERA
  • Home Runs Allowed
    185 HR
    Ace Sonny Gray, catcher Stephen Vogt reach deals with A's

    The Oakland Athletics knew Khris Davis would command a hefty raise after a career year. Right-hander Sonny Gray agreed to a $3,575,000, one-year contract to avoid arbitration. Right-hander Liam Hendriks received a $1.1 million contract while Stephen Vogt got a $2,965,000 deal, leaving left fielder

    A’s agree to terms with Gray, Hendriks and Vogt to avoid arbitration

    The Oakland As avoided arbitration with right-handed pitchers Sonny Gray and Liam Hendriks and catcher Stephen Vogt when they agreed to terms on one-year contracts for the 2017 season, the club announced today. Gray went 5-11 with a 5.69 ERA in 22 starts last year in a season shortened by two stints

  • Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
    Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle

    Nate Grimm analyzes the Drew Smyly-Mallex Smith trade and discusses Santiago Casilla's impact on the A's bullpen in Friday's Offseason Lowdown.