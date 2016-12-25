Oakland Athletics

5th AL West
  • Batting Avg
    .246 AVG
  • Runs
    653 R
  • Earned Runs Avg
    4.51 ERA
  • Home Runs Allowed
    185 HR
  4 Players Oakland A's Should Offer Contract Extensions In 2017
    Forbes

    Word that Oakland A's were a "finalist" for free agent Edwin Encarnacion, has A's fans imagining looser purse strings and bigger budgets going forward. While predicting future behavior is always difficult, the idea of the A's increasing payroll from their usual place in the bottom

  Hot Stove Digest: Will Dodgers up the ante to acquire Brian Dozier?
    Big League Stew

    WILLING TO PAY: Rumors surrounding a Brian Dozier trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers have been swirling for weeks and may gain some momentum now that the Dodgers are reportedly willing to include a top rated prospect. According to Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan, the Dodgers have shown a willingness to include

  Comcast SportsNet Bay Area

    The A's Insider Podcast: Assistant GM Billy Owens

    Assistant GM Billy Owens joins Joe Stiglich from the MLB winter meetings on the latest edition of The A's Insider Podcast to discuss the state of Oakland's minor league system, a few of their top prospects, how scouts watch baseball and much more. Enjoy!