Just four seasons ago, the Oakland Athletics were a 96-win powerhouse coming off back-to-back AL West titles despite a shoestring budget. They were led by Cuban sensation Yoenis Cespedes , catcher-turned-third baseman Josh Donaldson , and a small army of platoon players cast aside by other clubs. Now
Now that the Oakland Athletics have officially signed erstwhile San Francisco Giants closer Santiago Casilla to a multi-year deal, we can tackle the important questions -- like just who will be pitching for the A's during save situations? Turns out nobody can provide an answer yet -- not even A'
When Edwin Encarnacion became a free agent this offseason, Indians manager Terry Francona didn't allow himself to daydream about adding the former Blue Jays slugger to his roster. ''I didn't think there was a chance to even talk to Edwin,'' Francona said on Thursday in his first