The Royals and closer Kelvin Herrera have agreed to a $5,325,000, one-year contract, avoiding arbitration with one of the top relievers in baseball. Herrera can also earn $50,000 for making the All-Star Game, which he has done the past two seasons. The 27-year-old right-hander is assuming the closer
AP Sports Writer KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Royals felt comfortable trading star closer Wade Davis in part because they had Kelvin Herrera, a two-time All-Star in his own right, ready to assume the job this season. Now, they're closer to paying Herrera like a star closer. Kansas City and his representatives
Royals general manager Dayton Moore likes to say the job his never done. There is no finish line for a baseball front office. There is always the next move, the next challenge, the next opportunity to upgrade a roster. This is reality for a general manager, of course. But Moore can exhibit a special
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|94
|67
|.584
|0.0
|86
|75
|.534
|8.0
|81
|81
|.500
|13.5
|78
|84
|.481
|16.5
|59
|103
|.364
|35.5