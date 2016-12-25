Kansas City Royals

3rd AL Central
 | 0-0
  • Batting Avg
    .261 AVG
  • Runs
    675 R
  • Earned Runs Avg
    4.21 ERA
  • Home Runs Allowed
    206 HR
  • What the Royals gave up in the Dyson-Karns trade
    kansascity2 hours ago

    What the Royals gave up in the Dyson-Karns trade

    Let's start with a couple of facts, followed by an opinion. 1. In 2016, 38 big-league players hit 30 or more home runs. 2. In 2016, 14 big-league players stole 30 or more bases. Baseball skills are rated from 20 to 80 — 80 being the best — and according to Royals coach Rusty Kuntz, there are more

  • Royals off-season transaction tracker
    kansascity5 hours ago

    Royals off-season transaction tracker

    The Royals pitchers and catchers will report for spring training in Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 14, and they play their first exhibition game on Feb. 25. So the 2017 season is on the horizon. Here are the major moves the team has made since the end of the 2016 season: Nov. 3, 2016: Catcher Drew Butera and

  • Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
    Rotoworld

    Lowdown: Trades Ahoy

    Nate Grimm discusses the Mariners' trades for Yovani Gallardo and Jarrod Dyson, and talks Jason Hammel's market in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.