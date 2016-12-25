Kansas City Royals

3rd AL Central
 | 0-0
  • Batting Avg
    .261 AVG
  • Runs
    675 R
  • Earned Runs Avg
    4.21 ERA
  • Home Runs Allowed
    206 HR
  • Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas among latest confirmed for Royals FanFest
    kansascity

    Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas among latest confirmed for Royals FanFest

    The boys in blue will be back in town next week. Royals FanFest is Jan. 27-28 at the Kansas City Convention Center, and a number of players have already been confirmed to attend. The list includes first baseman Eric Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas, second baseman Christian Colon, infielder/outfielder

  • MLB

    Vote for Eligible Players

    Which of these eligible players had a career you believe earned them induction in the Royals Hall of Fame? Click on the players names to learn more about their time as a Royal before you vote for this year's class of Royals Hall of Fame inductees. Vote here: *You may submit up to 20 votes per day

  • Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
    Rotoworld

    Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces

    The Houston Astros are casting a wide net in their search for a top starter on the trade market. Catch up on those rumors and more.