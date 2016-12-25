The Kansas City Royals have agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with free agent slugger Brandon Moss, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo. Moss can play some corner outfield in a pinch, but he's not a good defender. He can also handle first base, but the most likely path here is for Moss to serve as
The biggest stories on MLBTR from the past week: Tragedy strikes baseball: Last Sunday was a horrific day for the sport, as Royals right-hander Yordano Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte died in separate car crashes in the Dominican Republic. Ventura became the second active big leaguer to pass
In the last four years, Karns has been dealt three times, a trend that continued on Jan. 6, when the Royals acquired the right-handed pitcher from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder Jarrod Dyson. Karns has mostly taken the transitions in stride, he says. Baseball is a business. Each stop
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|94
|67
|.584
|0.0
|86
|75
|.534
|8.0
|81
|81
|.500
|13.5
|78
|84
|.481
|16.5
|59
|103
|.364
|35.5