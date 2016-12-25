Matt Wieters' absence was mentioned often last weekend at Orioles FanFest, but not for the reason you might think. Yes, some players noted that their longtime catcher being unsigned meant the door was open for a return to the Orioles, even if the presence of Welington Castillo, Francisco Pena and
Not a lot of news at the moment, but Dylan Bundy is bringing back his cutter! That's something. Hello, Camden Chatters! We made it to February, which means baseball is even closer. If the Orioles released their promo schedule.
2016 organizations: Yankees, Seattle Mariners Age: 24 (25 on May 17) 2016 stats: Yankees, .125 average, 0 HR, 0 RBIs, 8 AB, 1 K. Mariners, .200 average, 1 HR, 5 RBIs, 40 AB, 15 K. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA), .308 average, 6 HR, 51 RBIs, 19 SB, 116 games, 483 AB, 94 K. The latest: The International League
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|93
|69
|.574
|0.0
|89
|73
|.549
|4.0
|89
|73
|.549
|4.0
|84
|78
|.519
|9.0
|68
|94
|.420
|25.0