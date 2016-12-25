This week in baseball blogs: Unsung Zeroes breaks down the ramifications of the newly minted collective bargaining agreement. Jays From the Couch blames Edwin Encarnacion's agent for the first baseman/designated hitter's departure from Toronto. Camden Depot ponders the future of Orioles center
The Boston Red Sox were the AL East's top team in 2016, and after adding Chris Sale this offseason, they should be the favorites again in 2017. Can the Toronto Blue Jays or Baltimore Orioles keep pace, or will the New York Yankees move back into contention behind some of their young talent? What
The Brian Dozier sweepstakes could have a winner very soon. HOTTEST RUMOR OF THE DAY: It appears the Minnesota Twins are getting anxious as it pertains to trade negotiations surrounding All-Star second baseman Brian Dozier. For weeks we’ve heard speculation about his availability, who might be interested
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|93
|69
|.574
|0.0
|89
|73
|.549
|4.0
|89
|73
|.549
|4.0
|84
|78
|.519
|9.0
|68
|94
|.420
|25.0