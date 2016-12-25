The Orioles avoided arbitration with right-hander Kevin Gausman on Sunday, according to a report by FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal. The two sides settled on a one-year, $3.45 million contract that includes a $50,000 bonus if Gausman reaches 30 starts in 2017 and an additional $50,000 if he completes 33
Brett talks about Caleb Joseph losing his arbitration case, Tom Brady complaining about his hours, and much more on his "Best Of" from Thursday.
Flexibility is always important in Fantasy sports, and it's actually a good way to find hidden value. If you know you can rely on a player in multiple spots, it makes that player even more valuable in-season. That usually applies to hitters -- witness the industry-wide hand-wringing about whether
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|93
|69
|.574
|0.0
|89
|73
|.549
|4.0
|89
|73
|.549
|4.0
|84
|78
|.519
|9.0
|68
|94
|.420
|25.0