Trading Yovani Gallardo didnt hurt the Os pitching depth, but its still thin without him and they need to try to do something about it. Before the Orioles shook up their offseason by trading starter Yovani Gallardo for outfielder Seth Smith, they had both too many and not enough starting pitchers.
Projecting Manny's 2017 contract, more on Seth Smith and oh, so much more...
Nate Grimm discusses the Mariners' trades for Yovani Gallardo and Jarrod Dyson, and talks Jason Hammel's market in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|93
|69
|.574
|0.0
|89
|73
|.549
|4.0
|89
|73
|.549
|4.0
|84
|78
|.519
|9.0
|68
|94
|.420
|25.0