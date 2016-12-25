When new Orioles pitching coach Roger McDowell was introduced in a conference call earlier this offseason, it didn't take long for him to recite a commonly used phrase he learned from his predecessor and mentor, Dave Wallace. “They don't care how much you know until they know how much you care
Brett talks about Caleb Joseph losing his arbitration case, Tom Brady complaining about his hours, and much more on his "Best Of" from Thursday.
Flexibility is always important in Fantasy sports, and it's actually a good way to find hidden value. If you know you can rely on a player in multiple spots, it makes that player even more valuable in-season. That usually applies to hitters -- witness the industry-wide hand-wringing about whether
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|93
|69
|.574
|0.0
|89
|73
|.549
|4.0
|89
|73
|.549
|4.0
|84
|78
|.519
|9.0
|68
|94
|.420
|25.0