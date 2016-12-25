The Orioles added and lost several players throughout the offseason but the player they kept was the biggest news. Mark Trumbo finally re-signed and this club looks like one that could once again be amongst the league leaders in home runs and runs scored. Even with Trumbo's importance overshadowing
Ed Encina, an Orioles beat writer for the Baltimore Sun, joined WBAL's Baltimore Baseball Insider to discuss the Orioles' latest moves this off-season.
The Orioles announced the signings of nine minor league prospects Tuesday.
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|93
|69
|.574
|0.0
|89
|73
|.549
|4.0
|89
|73
|.549
|4.0
|84
|78
|.519
|9.0
|68
|94
|.420
|25.0