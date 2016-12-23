Ozzie Albies, Travis Demeritte and Dustin Peterson are among the players not on the Braves' 40-man roster who received invitations to join the big-league team for spring training, the Braves announced Wednesday. The team added 20 players to its spring-training roster. In addition to infielders Albies
The saga of the Atlanta Braves and Cobb County, the home of their new stadium SunTrust Park, has been long and often adversarial. As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Braves are asking that Cobb County pay them back for $14 million in transportation projects around their new stadium.
The Atlanta Braves, pending contract negotiations, are moving their spring training operation to the Sarasota, Fla., area after spending the past 21 years in Orlando. The Braves agreed last week to stop looking elsewhere for a site and negotiate exclusively with Sarasota County, team officials said.
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|95
|67
|.586
|0.0
|87
|75
|.537
|8.0
|79
|82
|.491
|15.5
|71
|91
|.438
|24.0
|68
|93
|.422
|26.5