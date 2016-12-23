Atlanta Braves

5th NL East
 | 0-0
  • Batting Avg
    .255 AVG
  • Runs
    649 R
  • Earned Runs Avg
    4.51 ERA
  • Home Runs Allowed
    177 HR
  • americanpress.com

    Peterson, Foster tell kids it can be done: Path to pro baseball

    Two former Southwest Louisiana high school baseball stars returned home and share their experiences on the road to becoming professional baseball players Saturday at Glad Tidings Church. Atlanta Braves shortstop Jace Peterson of Hamilton Christian and McNeese State joined former Barbe High standout and

  • Minor MLB Transactions: 1/14/17
    MLB Trade Rumors

    Minor MLB Transactions: 1/14/17

    Here are today's minor moves from around the league. The Mariners have announced that they've outrighted righty Cody Martin to Triple-A Tacoma. They had designated him for assignment when they acquired Mallex Smith and Shae Simmons from the Braves last week. The 27-year-old Martin made nine appearances

  • NL East Notes: Braves add Micah Johnson
    MLB Daily Dish

    NL East Notes: Braves add Micah Johnson

    The Braves acquired veteran infielder Micah Johnson from the Dodgers in exchange for cash or a player to be named later, the club announced Friday. Los Angeles designated Johnson for assignment to create a spot the roster for closer Kenley Jansen. Johnson was sent to the Dodgers in the Todd Frazier deal