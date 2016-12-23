The Brian Dozier sweepstakes could have a winner very soon. HOTTEST RUMOR OF THE DAY: It appears the Minnesota Twins are getting anxious as it pertains to trade negotiations surrounding All-Star second baseman Brian Dozier. For weeks we’ve heard speculation about his availability, who might be interested
CHECKING IN: The Toronto Blue Jays have looked into trading for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen, though nothing is considered “serious.” The 30-year-old McCutchen hit .256/.336/.430 over 675 plate appearances last year. Toronto is seeking an upgrade in right field, where Ezequiel Carrera
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|95
|67
|.586
|0.0
|87
|75
|.537
|8.0
|79
|82
|.491
|15.5
|71
|91
|.438
|24.0
|68
|93
|.422
|26.5