Diamondbacks’ infielder/outfielder Chris Owings is preparing for another defensive switch in 2017, the Arizona Republic’s Nick Piecoro writes. According to GM Mike Hazen, the 25-year-old will see some time in the outfield corners during spring training in order to provide the club with extra insurance
The Diamondbacks finished a distant fourth in the NL West last season, and their -138 run differential tied for the third-worst mark in major league baseball. The team made a big move during the offseason, trading Jean Segura, Mitch Hanigan and Zac Curtis for Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte.
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|91
|71
|.562
|0.0
|87
|75
|.537
|4.0
|75
|87
|.463
|16.0
|69
|93
|.426
|22.0
|68
|94
|.420
|23.0