Arizona Diamondbacks

4th NL West
 | 0-0
  • Batting Avg
    .261 AVG
  • Runs
    752 R
  • Earned Runs Avg
    5.09 ERA
  • Home Runs Allowed
    202 HR
  • MLB

    Race Against Cancer

    5K & 1 MILE BANANA BOAT FAMILY FUN WALK • SUNDAY, APRIL 9, 2017 The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation is thrilled to announce the 2017 D-backs Race Against Cancer presented by the University of Arizona Cancer Center at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital will be on Sunday, April 9 in downtown Phoenix

  • NBC Sports

    Diamondbacks sign Chris Iannetta to one-year deal

    Free agent catcher Chris Iannetta signed a one-year contract with the Diamondbacks, as confirmed by the team on Friday night. According to Nick Piecoro of AZCentral.com, the deal is set at $1.5 million. The 33-year-old backstop batted .210/.303/.329 with seven home runs and 24 RBI for the Mariners in

