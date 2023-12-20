Zyon Pullin, Tyrese Samuel spark Florida basketball in double-OT thriller over Michigan

Florida basketball survived a double-overtime thriller at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C., beating Michigan 106-101 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Not much came easy for the Florida Gators (8-3), who let a four-point lead slip away in the final 59 seconds in regulation but got a clutch 3-pointer from Zyon Pullin with 8.9 seconds left in the first overtime to tie the score at 89 and force a second OT.

In the second overtime, down 93-91, Florida went on an 11-0 run, going up 102-93 on a Walter Clayton 3-pointer with 47 seconds left. From there, Florida closed the game out for its fourth straight win despite a late barrage of Michigan 3-pointers. Dug McDaniel led Michigan with 33 points as the Wolverines stayed in the game by shooting 45.5 percent (10-22) from 3-point range.

Pullin led Florida with 22 points, with forward Tyrese Samuel adding 21 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season,

Here are three takeaways from the Florida win:

Zyon Pullin plays with poise for UF basketball in crunch time

Pullin handled the ball down the stretch as UF's point guard and executed while making shots, with 5 assists to just one turnover, He converted a big three-point play to put Florida up 78-74 with 1:36 left in regulation, then sank a 3-pointer at the end of the first overtime to tie the score at 89. Pullin also banked in a near halfcourt shot at the first half buzzer, giving UF a 38-37 halftime lead.

For the game, Pullin went 6 of 13 from the floor, 2 of 2 from 3-point range and 8 of 10 from the foul line.

Another big day on the boards for the Florida Gators

Florida outrebounded Michigan 54-43 and outscored the Wolverines 18-14 in second chance points. Of UF's 54 rebounds, 21 came on the offensive glass, the sixth time this season Florida has grabbed 20 or more offensive boards.

Pullin's game-tying 3-pointer at the end of the first overtime was set up by an offensive rebound from Samuel, who grabbed six offensive rebounds. Clayton Jr. also provided some physicality on the boards from the guard spot with 8 rebounds.

Walter Clayton Jr. redeems himself after critical turnover

With Florida up 81-79 and 33 seconds left in regulation, Clayton was trapped in the corner off an in bounds pass and couldn't execute the press break Perhaps Clayton, a 73 percent free throw shooter, was waiting to get fouled, but was instead tied up on the double team and lost possession on the tie up. With new life, Michigan tied the score at 81 with 12 seconds left on a putback dunk by Olivier Nkamhoua, which forced the first OT.

But Clayton didn't let the mistake faze him, as he scored seven of his 12 points over both overtimes. That included five points during UF's game-altering 11-0 run in the second OT on a driving layup and a 3-pointer.

Florida had issues taking care of the ball on an off throughout the game, finishing with 16 turnovers to 14 assists.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball outlasts Michigan at Jumpman Invitational