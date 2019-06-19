Zylan Cheatham highlights: Versatile forward who led Pac-12 in rebounding his senior year

Zylan Cheatham, who averaged a double-double (12.1 points per game, 10.3 rebounds per game) over the 2018-19 season, brings a do-it-all approach to the floor as he prepares for the NBA. Cheatham led the Pac-12 in rebounding his senior season and became the second Pac-12 player to record a pair of 20-rebound league games in a season since ASU joined the Pac-12 in 1978. Learn more about Cheatham at the next level during the "Inside Pac-12 Basketball: NBA Draft Special" on Thursday, June 20 at 9 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

