Zy Alexander injury: Updates on LSU football's thin cornerbacks room

BATON ROUGE – LSU football cornerback Zy Alexander suffered a left leg injury during the first half of the Tigers' dominant performance against Army on Saturday.

Alexander suffered the injury after intercepting a Hail Mary pass on the final play of the first half. According to LSU's radio broadcast, Alexander could not put weight on his ankle and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

LSU can ill-afford to lose any scholarship players at cornerback. The Tigers already entered Saturday's game without Duce Chestnut (inactive), JK Johnson (injury), Ashton Stamps (injury, per coach Brian Kelly) and Denver Harris (inactive, per Kelly), and were playing a safety, Sage Ryan, at outside cornerback.

The Alexander news only adds insult to injury. The Tigers have their off week this upcoming weekend, but will have their biggest game of the season the following Saturday against No. 8 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Without Alexander, LSU only had sophomore Laterrance Welch and freshman Jeremiah Hughes as true outside cornerbacks available against Army. Freshman Javien Toviano, a nickel back, can also play outside cornerback.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Zy Alexander injury update: LSU football losing cornerbacks