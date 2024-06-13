Zwayer referee for Italy’s EURO 2024 opener with Albania

German referee Felix Zwayer has been assigned to officiate Italy’s opening EURO 2024 fixture against Albania on Saturday.

It kicks off in Dortmund on Saturday at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

Earlier that day, the group begins with Spain going head-to-head with Croatia and the referee for that match is England’s Michael Oliver.

Italy will have an official representing the host nation, as Zwayer will be assisted by Stefan Lupp and Marco Achmuller, with Daniel Siebert as the fourth official.

The VAR is going to be Bastian Dankert, completing the set of German referees.

Italy officiated by Zwayer

Zwayer is 43 years old from Berlin and has officiated Italy twice before at senior level, overseeing the 1-1 Nations League draw with Poland in September 2018 and the 5-2 EURO 2024 qualifying victory over North Macedonia in November 2023.

Including club football and youth teams, he has officiated seven Italian victories, six draws and seven defeats.

It will be his first time in charge of an Albania match.