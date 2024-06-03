Zverev's ex-girlfriend to be questioned in assault trial

Brenda Patea, the former girlfriend of German tennis player Alexander Zverev, arrives at the Moabit Criminal Court. Zverev's ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea will be questioned as witness in the trial against the Olympic champion over assault accusations, the district court in Berlin decided on Monday at request of the player's defence. Jens Kalaene/dpa

Patea didn't object. Her lawyer had previously spoken of a campaign by the defence against her client to damage her credibility and put her under psychological pressure.

Zverev, who later on Monday face Holger Rune in the last 16 of the French Open, is appealing against a €450,000 ($487,800) penalty order on assault charges, which was issued without trial.

According to the indictment, which is based on Patea's statements, the player allegedly pushed her against the wall and choked her in the hallway of her rented Airbnb flat in Berlin during an argument in May 2020.

In the first day of trial last Friday, Zverev's defence rejected all accusations. Zverev is not appearing in court as his presence is not required.

On the sidelines of the French Open in Paris he said: "I believe that I will not lose this case. That's absolutely out of the question."