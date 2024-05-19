Zverev wins Rome title to warm up nicely for French Open

German tennis player Alexander Zverev celebrates with the trophy after defeting Chile's Nicolas Jarry to win the final tennis match of the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. Marco Iacobucci/Ipa Sport/IPA via ZUMA Press/dpa

Germany's Alexander Zverev warmed up for the French Open in perfect style by winning his second Rome Masters title after a 6-4, 7-5 victory against Chilean Nicolas Jarry on the clay on Sunday.

The French Open, the clay grand slam, starts in Paris next Sunday. Zverev, who has yet to win a singles major but is the reigning Olympic champion, has reached three semi-finals at Roland Garros but no further.

He won his maiden Masters crown in Rome in 2017 and looks back to his best having struggled to recover from a serious ankle injury in 2022.

The third seed extended his head-to-head over Jarry to 5-2 as the 21st seed, in his first Masters final, was always second best.

The 27-year-old Zverev could have been more clinical, sealing the first set after one of three break points. He was dominant with his first serve and strong when returning on the red dust of the Italian capital.

Jarry saved two match points on his own serve at 5-4 in the second set before holding but Zverev would not be denied and soon wrapped up the win.

It was Zverev's 22nd ATP title and with French Open icon Rafa Nadal almost certainly in his final injury-hit season, and Novak Djokovic looking vulnerable, a first major crown in Paris is not out of the question for the Hamburg-born star.

