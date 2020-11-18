Zverev vs Schwartzman live stream: How to watch ATP Finals 2020 match online and on TV today

The O2 Arena is hosting the ATP Finals for the final time before the tournament moves elsewhere (Getty Images)

Alexander Zverev meets Diego Schwartzman in their second group stage match at the ATP Finals at the O2 Arena in London.

Zverev enters the match as the decisive favourite given the surface and his recent 6-2, 6-1 victory over Schwartzman in Germany, smashing nine aces without a single double fault.

However, the German suffered a one-sided loss in his opening round match to Daniil Medvedev on Monday, serving seven double faults.

It is Schwartzman’s first appearance at this tournament. He has already been beaten by Novak Djokovic in his first match as he was outplayed a straight-sets loss.

The two have met four times before, with Zverev winning both of their indoor meets whereas the feisty Argentine took two wins at last year’s US Open and on clay in Kitzbuehel in 2014.

Zverev will need to keep his cool and minimise the double faults against Schwartzman, who has been known to outplay the best players in the world when he is on form.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the 2020 ATP Finals match on television and on the move via a live stream on your favourite device.

When and where is the match?

The ATP Finals match between Zverev and Schwartzman is on 18 November at The O2 Arena in London. The match gets underway at 14:00 local time.

How can I watch on TV and online?

The competition is available to watch live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer here, with radio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

When are the matches?

Sunday 15 November

Thiem def. Tsitsipas 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3

Nadal def. Rublev 6-3 6-4

Monday 16 November

Djokovic def. Schwartzman 6-3 6-2

Medvedev def. Zverev 6-3 6-4

Tuesday 17 November

Thiem def. Nadal 7-6 7-6

Tsitsipas def. Rublev 6-1 4-6 7-6

Wednesday 18 November

TV: 2pm-4.30pm – Zverev vs Schwartzman on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Radio: 8pm-11pm – Djokovic vs Medvedev on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Thursday 19 November

TV: 2pm-4.30pm – Thiem vs Rublev on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Nadal vs Tsitsipas

Friday 20 November

TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Saturday 21 November – semi-finals

TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Radio: 8pm-11pm – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Sunday 22 November – finals

TV: 6pm-9pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Odds

Djokovic – 13/8

Nadal – 5/1

Zverev – 8/1

Medvedev – 6/1

Thiem – 8/1

Rublev – 12/1

