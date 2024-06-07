Zverev trial ends without verdict in exchange for payment of fine

German tennis player Alexander Zverev reacts during his Men's Singles Semi Final tennis match against Norway's Casper Ruud on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Day 13 of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros Complex. Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A Berlin trial against Alexander Zverev on assault charges ended without a verdict on Friday, just hours before his win at the French Open to reach the final.

The district court closed the trial after all parties agreed on a monetary fine of €200,000 ($218,000) for the Olympic tennis champion from Germany, €150,000 to the justice treasury and €50,000 to a charity.

The payment is no admission of guilt and the presumption of innocence remains.

Zverev, 27, had appealed against a €450,000 penalty order on domestic abuse charges, which was issued without trial.

According to the indictment, based on the statements of Zverev's ex-girlfriend, Brenda Patea, the player allegedly assaulted her during an argument in May 2020 in a Berlin flat.

On Friday the evening, Zverev defeated Casper Ruud 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the French Open final and will now face Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

After the match, the German player said: "I told you so from the start. I told everybody. I’m happy that it’s over. Nothing else more to say. That’s it. Four years. I’m happy about that.

"Done. We move on. I never ever want to hear another question about the subject again. That goes out to everybody."

The trial started on May 31 and was originally to go over 10 days until July 19.

It now ended after three days as the defence teams of Zverev and of his ex-girlfriend as joint plaintiff reached an out-of-court agreement after talks to end the years-long dispute, judge Barbara Lüders said.

Lüders said the prosecution had then also agreed on this solution.

She said that the reputation of Zverev and Patea could have been severely damaged if the court case had continued.

Zverev's lawyer accused Patea on the first day that she made up the accusations. Patea testified behind closed doors on Monday and then reported sick. Her lawyer accused the Zverev side of a campaign against her.

A court spokeswoman said: "It is open what happened."

Zverev, who did not have to appear in court, protested his innocence throughout the case and said at the French Open the legal proceedings were not affecting his game.