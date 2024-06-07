Zverev trial ends without verdict in exchange for payment of fine

Presiding judge Barbara Lueders (C) and the parties to the proceedings stand in the courtroom before the start of the trial against tennis player Zverev for assault at Tiergarten District Court. A Berlin trial against Alexander Zverev on assault charges ended without a verdict on Friday, just hours ahead of his French Open semi-final match. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

A Berlin trial against Alexander Zverev on assault charges ended without a verdict on Friday, just hours ahead of his French Open semi-final match.

The district court closed the trial after all parties agreed on a monetary fine of €200,000 ($218,000) for the Olympic tennis champion from Germany, €150,000 to the justice treasury and €50,000 to a charity.

The payment is no admission of guilt and the presumption of innocence remains.

Zverev, 27, had appealed against a €450,000 penalty order on domestic abuse charges, which was issued without trial.

According to the indictment, based on the statements of Zverev's ex-girlfriend, Brenda Patea, the player allegedly assaulted her during an argument in May 2020 in a Berlin flat.

The trial started on May 31 and was originally to go over 10 days until July 19.

It now ended after three days as the defence teams of Zverev and of his ex-girlfriend as joint plaintiff reached an out-of-court agreement after talks to end the years-long dispute, judge Barbara Lüders said.

Lüders said the prosecution had then also agreed on this solution.

She said that the reputation of Zverev and Patea could have been severly damaged if the court case had continued.

Zverev's lawyer accused Patea on the first day that she made up the accusations. Patea testified behind closed doors on Monday and then reported sick. Her lawyer accused the Zverev side of a campaign against her.

A court spokeswoman said: "It is open what happened."

Zverev, who did not have to appear in court, protested his innocence throughout the case and said at the French Open the legal proceedings were not affecting his game.

He faces Norway's Casper Ruud in the semi-finals at Roland Garros later on Friday. Zverev is making another attempt in Paris to claim a maiden grand slam title.