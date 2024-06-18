Zverev and Sinner battle into last 16 on Halle grass

German tennis player Alexander Zverev in action against German tennis player Oscar Otte during their men's singles 1st round match in the Halle Open. Claus Bergmann/dpa

World number one Jannik Sinner reached the last 16 at the ATP tournament in Halle, Germany after a three-set win over Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Italian had to come from behind to win 6-7 (8-10), 6-3, 6-2 in 2 hours 22 minutes.

The Australian Open champion sealed victory on his first match-point and next faces Hungary's Fabian Marozsan.

"It was for sure mentally tough," Sinner said. "I was 5-1 up in the tie-break in the first set. But this can happen, especially on this surface, it can go very, very fast. I think I was good mentally."

Sinner's best performance at the All England Club was reaching the semi-finals last year.

Germany's Alexander Zverev, runner-up at the French Open, also progressed to the last 16 in three sets as he got used to grass again.

He defeated compatriot Oscar Otte 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-4.

Zverev withdrew from last week's Stuttgart ATP grass event after his long run at Roland Garros.

On Wednesday. the world number four will face Italian Lorenzo Sonego for a place in the quarter-finals.

Halle functions as a warm-up for Wimbledon, with the grass grand slam beginning on July 1.

Among other round of 32 matches, fourth seed Andrey Rublev continued his patchy form with a straight sets loss to American Marcos Giron.

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner in action against Dutch tennis player Tallon Griekspoor during their men's first round tennis match during the Halle Open. Claus Bergmann/dpa

