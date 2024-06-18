Zverev and Sinner battle into last 16 on Halle grass
World number one Jannik Sinner reached the last 16 at the ATP tournament in Halle, Germany after a three-set win over Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Italian had to come from behind to win 6-7 (8-10), 6-3, 6-2 in 2 hours 22 minutes.
The Australian Open champion sealed victory on his first match-point and next faces Hungary's Fabian Marozsan.
"It was for sure mentally tough," Sinner said. "I was 5-1 up in the tie-break in the first set. But this can happen, especially on this surface, it can go very, very fast. I think I was good mentally."
Sinner's best performance at the All England Club was reaching the semi-finals last year.
Germany's Alexander Zverev, runner-up at the French Open, also progressed to the last 16 in three sets as he got used to grass again.
He defeated compatriot Oscar Otte 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-4.
Zverev withdrew from last week's Stuttgart ATP grass event after his long run at Roland Garros.
On Wednesday. the world number four will face Italian Lorenzo Sonego for a place in the quarter-finals.
Halle functions as a warm-up for Wimbledon, with the grass grand slam beginning on July 1.
Among other round of 32 matches, fourth seed Andrey Rublev continued his patchy form with a straight sets loss to American Marcos Giron.