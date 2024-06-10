Zverev set to withdraw from Stuttgart event after French Open defeat

German tennis player Alexander Zverev in action against Spanish Carlos Alcaraz during their Men's Singles Final tennis match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros Complex. Bertrand Guay/AFP/dpa

Alexander Zverev appears set to withdraw from the Stuttgart grass court tournament which started on Monday, after playing five sets in the French Open final he lost against Carlos Alcaraz.

"The chances that I will play are as high as going out again and winning the final. We will see," Zverev said late Sunday after missing out on a maiden grand slam title.

Zverev is the top seed in Stuttgart and organizers have said that due to a first-round bye he wouldn't have to play his first match until Thursday. He has not played at the Wimbledon tune-up since 2019.

World number four Zverev played three long five-setters in all during the Paris fortnight. He may need some rest, and time to get over the disappointment. Wimbledon starts on July 1.