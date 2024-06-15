Zverev leaves French Open loss behind to focus on ext tasks

German tennis player Alexander Zverev reacts during his Men's Singles Semi Final tennis match against Norway's Casper Ruud on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Day 13 of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros Complex. Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Alexander Zverev is not dwelling on his French Open final defeat as he gets ready for his grass court season debut next week.

"I have goals I want to achieve ad I won't reach them if I think about the Paris final for days or weeks," Zverev said at the Halle tournament which starts on Monday.

"The tournament is over. It was two nice weeks with a bitter end. I am not thinking about Paris any more."

Zverev had lost the French Open final in five sets against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz last Sunday.

He then withdrew from the this week's Stuttgart event and will instead start his preparations for Wimbledon in Halle, saying the week's rest has done him good. Wimbledon starts on July 1.