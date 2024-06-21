Zverev and Hurkacz into Halle semi-finals

German tennis player Alexander Zverev in action against France's Arthur Fils during their men's singles quarter final match in the Halle Tennis Open. Friso Gentsch/dpa

Alexander Zverev rallied to beat Arthur Fils 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-4 on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Halle grass court tournament.

Twice Halle runner-up Zverev prevailed in two-and-a-half hours on third match point against the 37th-ranked Frenchman Fils.

In the semis, Zverev faces Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, who ousted American Marcos Giron 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, and is yet to drop a set in Halle.

The second German left in the field apart from Zverev, Jan-Lennard Struff faces world number Jannik Sinner of Italy, and American Chris Eubanks plays China's Zhang Zhizhen in the other quarter-finals.

Halle is among the big tune-up tournaments for Wimbledon which starts on July 1.

German tennis player Alexander Zverev in action against France's Arthur Fils during their men's singles quarter final match in the Halle Tennis Open. Friso Gentsch/dpa

French tennis player Arthur Fils in action against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their men's singles quarter final match in the Halle Tennis Open. Friso Gentsch/dpa