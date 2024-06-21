Zverev and Hurkacz into Halle semi-finals
Alexander Zverev rallied to beat Arthur Fils 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-4 on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Halle grass court tournament.
Twice Halle runner-up Zverev prevailed in two-and-a-half hours on third match point against the 37th-ranked Frenchman Fils.
In the semis, Zverev faces Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, who ousted American Marcos Giron 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, and is yet to drop a set in Halle.
The second German left in the field apart from Zverev, Jan-Lennard Struff faces world number Jannik Sinner of Italy, and American Chris Eubanks plays China's Zhang Zhizhen in the other quarter-finals.
Halle is among the big tune-up tournaments for Wimbledon which starts on July 1.