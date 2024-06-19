Zverev hits out at Halle schedule because of Germany's Euro match

German tennis player Alexander Zverev in action against German tennis player Oscar Otte during their men's singles 1st round match in the Halle Open. Claus Bergmann/dpa

Football fan Alexander Zverev is not happy with Wednesday's order of play at the Halle grass court tournament because it will most likely not allow him to watch Germany's Euro 2024 match against Hungary.

Zverev faces Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the fourth and final centre court match later on Wednesday. Play in Halle starts at noon (1000 GMT) and the football match in Stuttgart kicks off at 6pm (1600 GMT), with Zverev probably on court then.

"That was definitely not my wish," French Openn runner-up Zverev said after his first-round win over Oscar Otte.

"If I could decide I would do it differently. To be honest, it wasn't smart from the tournament. If I wasn't playing I wouldn't be watching a tennis match but football."

Tournament organizers said that they put Zverev on last to give him sufficient rest after Tuesday's match which ended in the early evening.

But organizers are at the same time advertising a football public viewing event for the Germany match right behind the tennis arena which should leave spectators with a difficult loyalty decision.