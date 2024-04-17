Zverev defies interruptions to reach quarter-finals at BMW Open

German tennis player Alexander Zverev in action against Austria's Jurij Rodionov during their men's singles round of 16 tennis match at the Bavarian International Tennis Championships. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Olympic champion Alexander Zverev made it to the quarter-finals of the BMW Open in Munich after defeating Jurij Rodionov and defying two lengthy interruptions caused by rain.

Zverev prevailed 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 on Wednesday. Players had to leave the court for an initial two-hour break and then again for around one hour as even hail fell from the sky.

In the quarter-finals, the German will face either 2019 champion Christian Garin or Alex Michelsen of the United States. The match was postponed to Thursday due to the rain.

Zverev won in Munich in 2017 and 2018 but suffered early exits over the past years.

British number two Jack Draper also advanced after he made the most of a rain delay and defeated wild card Rudolf Molleker a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

“I think Rudy played an amazing level in the first set. The conditions were very rainy and very slow. In the second and third, the sun comes out and I start feeling better. I’m really proud of the way I played,” Draper said.

In the quarter-finals, he will take on either third seed Taylor Fritz or Spanish qualifier Alejandro Moro Canas.

German tennis player Alexander Zverev in action against Austria's Jurij Rodionov during their men's singles round of 16 tennis match at the Bavarian International Tennis Championships. Sven Hoppe/dpa