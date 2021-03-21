Zverev beats Tsitsipas to win Mexican Open in Acapulco thriller

  • ATP 500 - Mexican Open
    1/5

    Zverev beats Tsitsipas to win Mexican Open in Acapulco thriller

    ATP 500 - Mexican Open
  • ATP 500 - Mexican Open
    2/5

    Zverev beats Tsitsipas to win Mexican Open in Acapulco thriller

    ATP 500 - Mexican Open
  • ATP 500 - Mexican Open
    3/5

    Zverev beats Tsitsipas to win Mexican Open in Acapulco thriller

    ATP 500 - Mexican Open
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • ATP 500 - Mexican Open
    4/5

    Zverev beats Tsitsipas to win Mexican Open in Acapulco thriller

    ATP 500 - Mexican Open
  • ATP 500 - Mexican Open
    5/5

    Zverev beats Tsitsipas to win Mexican Open in Acapulco thriller

    ATP 500 - Mexican Open
ATP 500 - Mexican Open
ATP 500 - Mexican Open
ATP 500 - Mexican Open
ATP 500 - Mexican Open
ATP 500 - Mexican Open
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - World number seven Alexander Zverev recovered from an uncertain start to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 7-6 (3) in a thrilling Mexican Open final in Acapulco on Saturday and land his 14th ATP title.

The 23-year-old German lost the final of the hardcourt tournament to Nick Kyrgios in 2019 and quickly went 4-1 down to the Greek top seed on Sunday, at one point completely missing the ball when attempting an overhead smash.

Tsitsipas was unable to maintain the level of tennis he displayed in the first five games, however, and second seed Zverev worked his way back into the contest, reeling off the last five games to seal the set.

Zverev broke for 5-4 in an equally tight second set and served for the title but Tsitsipas saved a championship point and put the contest back on serve when his German opponent double-faulted.

The set tiebreak was again studded with lengthy rallies and Zverev prevailed 7-3 on his third championship point when he pounced on a Tsitsipas drop shot and pounded the ball past the Greek into the back of the court.

"This week has been one of the most fun I have had in recent months, the tournament showed that the public can attend sporting events," Zverev said to the cheers of the crowd after receiving the trophy.

"When I have my chances, I need to close it out against these top players because normally they won't give you a second chance. I thought I played extremely well in the tiebreak, I'm happy with how it went."

Tsitsipas, who has reached semi-finals at the Australian Open and Rotterdam this year, conceded that the better player had won in the end.

"I did everything I could, but Alex was superior," the 22-year-old world number five said.

(Reporting by Carlos Calvo Pacheco, additional reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Karatsev beats Harris to win Dubai Championships

    Wild card Aslan Karatsev defeated South African qualifier Lloyd Harris n the final of the Dubai Championships for his first title.

  • Damian Lillard jumps to #2 in the NBA, Kia “MVP Ladder”

    Lillard's play is finally be recognized this season.

  • Kasatkina, Gasparyan to contest St. Petersburg final

    Daria Kasatkina and Margarita Gasparyan advanced to the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

  • Novak Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open, citing virus restrictions

    Novak Djokovic pulled out of the upcoming Miami Open, citing COVID-19 restrictions as he joined Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on the sideline.

  • Twitter explodes after Steelers re-sign JuJu Smith-Schuster

    Steelers fans and non-Steelers fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the surprise re-signing of JuJu Smith-Schuster.

  • Golf: Bryan strips down to boxers to complete shot from mud at Honda Classic

    A wayward tee shot at the sixth, his 15th hole of the day, landed Bryan in a spot of bother with the ball ending up on the mud just by the water. Already destined to miss the cut, Bryan rolled up his shirt, took off his socks, shoes and pink trousers before wading into the sludge to line up his shot, much to the amusement of the commentators.

  • Police use water cannon as German lockdown protest turns violent

    Police deployed water cannon and pepper spray after a gathering of some 20,000 protesters against lockdown and other coronavirus rules in central Germany turned violent, with some demonstrators throwing bottles at police. Protesters from all over Germany converged on the central city of Kassel for the march, which was organised by the "Querdenker" - "Lateral Thinkers" - online conspiracy movement. "Bottles were thrown and there were attempts to break through barriers," police said on Twitter.

  • Athletic panel identifies 3 potential trades for the Celtics ahead of the deadline

    The trio of options could be had without going into the luxury tax with the right offers.

  • Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open to enjoy ‘precious time’ with family

    The world number one had been expected to make his first appearance since claiming his ninth Australian Open title.

  • Britain to launch bullying hotline for athletes at Tokyo Games

    This move comes after 17 former gymnasts in the United Kingdom last month launched a group-claim lawsuit against the national governing body British Gymnastics alleging a range of abusive behaviour. The group, which includes three Olympians, served a "Letter of Claim" on the body, alleging physical and psychological abuse from coaches. "One of the things we are ensuring for when we get to Tokyo is that every athlete knows who they can contact if they have got any issues in that environment," Anson told the Mail on Sunday https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/othersports/article-9384691/British-athletes-receive-access-bullying-hotline-Tokyo-Olympics.html newspaper.

  • Two players ace same hole, also miss cut at European Tour’s Kenya Open

    Two players made an ace on the same hole, then missed the cut at the European Tour’s Magical Kenya Open.

  • Honda Classic final round tee times, TV and streaming info

    From tee times to TV and streaming info, here's everything you need to know for the final round of the PGA Tour's Honda Classic in Florida.

  • Dana White blames 'mental breakdown' for Kevin Holland's inexplicable performance vs. Derek Brunson

    Brunson said little, but he did most of the effective fighting and won the bout going away.

  • UFC 260 title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega postponed due to COVID-19

    UFC 260 is down a title fight after Alex Volkanovski announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • Rublev joins Zverev in slamming ATP's revised ranking system

    Zverev, ranked seventh, said it was "absurd" he remained behind Roger Federer under the system having won two titles and finishing runner-up at a Grand Slam and a Masters 1000, given that the Swiss was out injured for over a year. Rublev has won 16 of his 18 matches in 2021 and extended his winning streak at ATP 500-level tournaments to 21 on Tuesday after defeating Finnish qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4 6-4 in his Dubai opener.

  • Derek Brunson: ‘We’re gonna get Holland to that breaking point’

    There are plenty of people within the MMA community that take Derek Brunson for granted, but they’re wrong for doing so. Regardless, Brunson is not concerned with whether or not he is being underestimated against Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. “It doesn’t really matter to me. I haven’t really been focused on all that stuff,” Brunson said. “My focus for this camp has been preparation and worrying about myself. I’m ranked number seven, he’s ranked number ten. He’s trying to take my spot, so it’s just business to me.” Brunson has fought the who’s who in the middleweight division. Names like Anderson Silva, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and of course, the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He’s also enjoying a three-fight winning streak, most recently notching an impressive TKO victory over middleweight upstart Edmen Shahbazyan in August of 2020. He faces a similar challenge in Holland, a young and hungry up and coming fighter with superstar potential. But perhaps Holland has a little more personality than Shahbazyan. Derek Brunson cracks Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 5 UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland Derek Brunson intends to simply break Kevin Holland Holland shared that he has been frequently messaging Brunson over social media but to his dismay, has not gotten any responses from Brunson. Brunson refuses to pay any mind to Holland’s attempts to antagonize him. “Kevin Holland’s just a class clown. So I let him do his thing,” Brunson said. “He’s trying to be funny, but it doesn’t matter. You can talk; you can not talk. You can be silent; you can be outspoken. But I’m coming to knock people out. I’m coming to get finishes. So that’s not going to change one way or another.” Despite Holland’s antics, Brunson also provided some analysis of what he brings to the fight. “He’s rangy; he’s long. He comes to get it; he’s aggressive. But he’s breakable,” Brunson said. “We’re gonna get him to that breaking point and get the job done.” Brunson is deserving of an opponent above his rank with a win at UFC Vegas 22. He’s spent the past few fights of his fighting up and comers. With a victory over Holland, Brunson is more than capable of positioning himself for a fight that can propel him into the top 5 or even title contention. UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Kevin Holland's lack of urgency, nonstop chatter costs him a career-defining win at UFC Vegas 22

    Holland’s mental state was not where it needed to be for him to win a fight against one of the best fighters in his division.

  • What to watch: Full guide to Atlanta spring 2021 Cup race

    Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta (⏰ 3 p.m. ET | 📺 FOX | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the sixth points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway, a 1.54-mile oval located in Hampton, Georgia Green flag: 3:19 p.m. ET TV/Radio: FOX, PRN, […]

  • Despite wanting a top-ranked opponent, Derek Brunson happy to oblige Kevin Holland's call-out

    It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.

  • Urban Meyer is not a fan of this free agency thing: 'That was awful'

    This ain't college football.