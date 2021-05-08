Zverev beats Thiem to return to Madrid Open final

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MADRID — Alexander Zverev followed his triumph over Rafael Nadal with a win over Dominic Thiem to reach another Madrid Open final.

The No. 6-ranked Zverev defeated No. 4 Thiem 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final again after beating Thiem for the 2018 title.

Zverev broke Thiem’s serve once in the first set and twice in the second on the Magic Box center court.

The German has yet to drop a set, including against Nadal in the quarterfinals.

“They’re probably the two clay-courters that you think of right now when you’re thinking about Roland Garros and the biggest chances of winning,” Zverev said of Nadal and Thiem. “Rafa is the favorite no matter what. Probably Novak (Djokovic) second, Dominic a close third. It’s been so far a good week for me. The job is not done yet.”

Zverev will face No. 10 Matteo Berrettini or Casper Ruud in the final, when he will be trying for his second title of the year after Acapulco in March.

Thiem was playing in his first tournament since March after consecutive losses in Dubai and Doha. He has mostly struggled since winning the U.S. Open for his first grand slam title.

“In general I’m super happy with the week,” Thiem said. “I would have never expected to be in the semifinals, to play in the semifinals a player like him. I cannot complain about anything. Just, of course, there are many things to improve.”

In the women’s final, top-ranked Ash Barty faces No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka.

It was a rematch of the Stuttgart final two weeks ago when Barty won her third title of the year. Sabalenka will be playing in her third final and is seeking her second title after winning the season-opener in Abu Dhabi.

In the women’s doubles final, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, defeated Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Demi Schuurs of France 6-4, 6-3.

Zverev beats Thiem to return to Madrid Open final originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Alexander Zverev sees off Dominic Thiem to reach Madrid Open final

    Zverev won 6-3 6-4 in a repeat of the final three years ago.

  • Rafael Nadal: Madrid loss a step backward ahead of French Open

    Rafael Nadal's good run preparing for the French Open has suddenly hit a speed bump.

  • Sabalenka wins Madrid Open; Zverev faces Berrettini in final

    Aryna Sabalenka is glad she changed her mind about playing at the Madrid Open. Two weeks after nearly withdrawing from the tournament because of a muscle injury, Sabalenka was standing on center court with the winner's trophy in her hands on Saturday. Sabalenka defeated top-ranked Ash Barty 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 for her 10th WTA title — and first on clay.

  • Aryna Sabalenka clinches Madrid Open title with victory over Ashleigh Barty

    The Belarusian powered her way to a 10th WTA title.

  • Zverev beats Nadal in in Madrid Open quarters

    Alexander Zverev ended his winless streak on clay against Rafael Nadal, keeping the Spaniard from winning a sixth Madrid Open.

  • Tennis-Sabalenka downs world number one Barty to claim Madrid crown

    Aryna Sabalenka was in ominous form as she overpowered world number one Ash Barty 6-0 3-6 6-4 to win the Madrid Open on Saturday. On a windy day in Madrid, Sabalenka's first set shotmaking was nothing short of sensational as she combined her trademark big hits from the baseline with deft dropshots to leave the Australian reeling, serving it out inside 25 minutes. The world number seven had not dropped a set coming into the final and after threatening to run away with the title, Barty finally broke her momentum by breaking in the first game of the second set.

  • High school girls' tennis: City playoff pairings

    High school girls' tennis: City playoff pairings

  • Zverev beats Nadal in straight sets in Madrid Open quarters

    Alexander Zverev ended his winless streak on clay against Rafael Nadal on Friday, keeping the Spaniard from winning a sixth Madrid Open. Zverev defeated Nadal 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, picking up his third consecutive win over the 20-time grand slam champion — but first on clay. “Beating Rafa on a clay court is the hardest thing in our sport,” Zverev said.

  • Murray to practise with Djokovic in Rome before return from injury

    Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray, who has fallen to 123 in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries, is hoping to receive a wild card to play in either of the ATP events in Geneva or Lyon from May 17. Murray last played at the Rotterdam Open where he was beaten by Russian Andrey Rublev on March 3 before pulling out of the Miami Open later that month due to a groin injury.

  • Thunder vs. Warriors: Lineups, injury reports, broadcast info (May 8)

    See injury reports, projected lineups and how to watch the OKC Thunder play against the Golden State Warriors.

  • I-95 north is back open in Tinicum Township, Delco after serious crash: Police

    I-95 north is back open in Tinicum Township, Delco after serious crash: Police

  • Sofia Kenin fires father as her coach

    Sofia Kenin no longer will be coached by her father, announcing just weeks before the French Open she is "putting together a new technical team."

  • Stephen Curry scores 34 points, leads Warriors past Thunder

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry had 34 points and seven assists and the Golden State Warriors raced past the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-97 on Thursday night. Mychal Mulder added 25 points in just 20 minutes off the bench, making seven 3-pointers in 13 attempts.

  • Andy Murray to make Rome trip and practise with Novak Djokovic in attempt to fast-track recovery

    Andy Murray will fly to Rome on Saturday in an attempt to reboot a jinxed season that has featured only three tour-level matches to date. Murray has already attempted to make playing returns at the Australian Open and the Miami Open, only for the first to be scotched by Covid-19 and the second by a mysterious groin problem that seemed unrelated to his metal hip. But scans showed no significant damage. “The last five or six days, there has been a definite improvement," he said. So he has booked a couple of practice sessions in Rome on Sunday against quality opponents – one of them being world No 1 Novak Djokovic. “I want to play against the highest-level players possible because I think that will help me improve my game quicker,” said Murray, who has been practising with emerging British prospect Jack Draper this week on the clay courts at the National Tennis Centre. Murray is not actually intending to play in the Rome Masters, which starts this weekend, because he doesn’t feel quite ready. Instead, he is planning to enter one of the lower-level ATP 250 events the following week in Geneva or Lyon. As for the French Open, which starts on May 30, Murray has been told that he might get a wild card from the organisers – but only once he has demonstrated that he is competing effectively on the match court. If that wild card is not forthcoming, he intends to go through the qualifying event at Roland Garros, which starts on May 24. In another development, Murray has reintroduced the former British No 1 and TV commentator Mark Petchey to his coaching team. Petchey worked with him during his early adventures on the ATP tour in the mid-2000s, including his first ATP title in San Jose when he was still only 18. Murray explained that the four years since his hip blew up have been so tough that “I felt it would be good to have a fresh voice some weeks” although head coach Jamie Delgado will remain in place. He added that Petchey’s TV work gives him insight into the next generation of players, many of whom he has not seen up close.

  • Thiem defeats Isner to reach Madrid Open semifinals

    Dominic Thiem defeats John Isner to reach the semifinals at the Madrid Open for the fourth straight time.

  • Clippers rout Lakers 118-94, move into No. 3 spot in West

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Paul George led seven players in double figures with 24 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed a Lakers team minus LeBron James 118-94 on Thursday night, moving into the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference playoff race. The loss kept the defending NBA champion Lakers at No. 6. The Lakers have lost four of five, with six games remaining in the regular season.

  • Raiders sign 10 undrafted free agents

    The Raiders have signed 10 undrafted free agents, the team announced Friday. BYU tight end Matt Bushman, Notre Dame cornerback Shaun Crawford, Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek, Duke offensive tackle Devery Hamilton, Stony Brook cornerback T.J. Morrison, Louisiana running back Trey Ragas, Boston College linebacker Max Richardson, West Virginia defensive tackle Darius Stills, Oklahoma State [more]

  • Floyd Mayweather Press Conference With Jake Paul Gets Grabby And Rough

    The controversial YouTuber grabbed the boxing legend’s hat and taunted him schoolboy-style by saying, “Gotcha hat!”

  • Raiders officially sign 10 undrafted free agents following 2021 NFL draft

    Raiders officially sign 10 undrafted free agents following 2021 NFL Draft

  • Mets News: Patrick Mazeika plays hero following dugout critter invasion

    Patrick Mazeika won it in the bottom of the 10th, but all anyone wanted to know about was what happened in the dugout earlier in the game. Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...