Zverev avoids shock exit in Paris thriller

Alexander Zverev is bidding for a first Grand Slam title, having lost in the 2020 US Open final [Getty Images]

Alexander Zverev reached the French Open last 16 after coming through a nervy five-set thriller against Dutch 26th seed Tallon Griekspoor.

The German fourth seed trailed by a double break at 4-1 in the deciding set before winning 3-6 6-4 6-2 4-6 7-6 (10-3) on Saturday.

The victory came a day after a court case into domestic abuse allegations against Zverev began in Berlin.

The Olympic champion, who denies allegations of physically abusing his former girlfriend, does not have to be present in court and has remained in Paris for the clay-court major.

Zverev, 27, is among the favourites to win the Coupe des Mousquetaires and claim his first Grand Slam title this fortnight.

Before the tournament he insisted the case is “not on my mind” and, after straight-set wins in his opening two matches, did not speak about it further.

Against Griekspoor, Zverev did not produce the same level of consistent ball-striking and looked set to be on the end of a shock result.

But Griekspoor felt the pressure as he tried to serve out what would have been the biggest win of his career.

The 27-year-old had never reached the last 16 of a major before or beaten a top-10 opponent.

Zverev’s greater experience showed in a confident match tie-break and he will face Danish 13th seed Holger Rune or Slovakian lucky loser Jozef Kovalik for a place in the quarter-finals.

“It was an incredible match and he’s an incredible player,” said Zverev, who has reached the fourth round at Roland Garros for the seventh consecutive year.

“He is unbelievably dangerous – I don’t like to play against him. Credit to him taking it all the way, it was one or two points here and there that made the difference.”