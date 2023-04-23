Zurich Classic payout: What the teams earned in New Orleans

Davis Riley and Nick Hardy both earned their first PGA Tour titles on Sunday, teaming to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

In addition to all the perks that come with winning a regular Tour event, the duo split nearly $2.5 million.

Here's how the purse was paid out, per team, for those who made the cut at TPC Louisiana:

Position

Players

Earnings

1

Nick Hardy / Davis Riley

$2,485,400

2

Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin

$1,014,800

3

Beau Hossler / Wyndham Clark

$664,350

T4

Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele

$522,450

T4

Matthew NeSmith / Taylor Moore

$522,450

6

Keith Mitchell / Sungjae Im

$417,100

T7

Si Woo Kim / Tom Kim

$326,800

T7

Sean O’Hair / Brandon Matthews

$326,800

T9

Martin Trainer / Chad Ramey

$253,700

T9

Matthias Schwab / Vincent Norrman

$253,700

T11

Joel Dahmen / Denny McCarthy

$187,265

T11

Billy Horschel / Sam Burns

$187,265

T13

David Lipsky / Aaron Rai

$115,555

T13

Thomas Detry / Victor Perez

$115,555

T13

Michael Gligic / Taylor Pendrith

$115,555

T13

Byeong Hun An / S.H. Kim

$115,555

T13

Troy Merritt / Robert Streb

$115,555

T13

Harris English / Tom Hoge

$115,555

T19

Charley Hoffman / Nick Watney

$72,240

T19

Seung-yul Noh / Michael Kim

$72,240

T19

Kurt Kitayama / Taylor Montgomery

$72,240

T19

Matthew Fitzpatrick / Andrew Fitzpatrick

$72,240

T23

Luke List / Henrik Norlander

$49,192

T23

Luke Donald / Edoardo Molinari

$49,192

T23

Justin Suh / Sahith Theegala

$49,192

T26

Sam Ryder / Doc Redman

$39,245

T26

Joseph Bramlett / Dylan Wu

$39,245

T26

Dylan Frittelli / Matti Schmid

$39,245

T26

Brendon Todd / Patton Kizzire

$39,245

T26

J.J. Spaun / Hayden Buckley

$39,245

T26

MJ Daffue / Erik van Rooyen

$39,245

32

Thorbjorn Olesen / Nicolai Hojgaard

$36,636

33

Grayson Murray / Wesley Bryan

$35,948

34

Tyler Duncan / Hank Lebioda

$35,260

35

Fabian Gomez / Augusto Nunez

$34,572