Zurich Classic payout: What the teams earned in New Orleans
Davis Riley and Nick Hardy both earned their first PGA Tour titles on Sunday, teaming to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
In addition to all the perks that come with winning a regular Tour event, the duo split nearly $2.5 million.
Here's how the purse was paid out, per team, for those who made the cut at TPC Louisiana:
Position
Players
Earnings
1
Nick Hardy / Davis Riley
$2,485,400
2
Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin
$1,014,800
3
Beau Hossler / Wyndham Clark
$664,350
T4
Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele
$522,450
T4
Matthew NeSmith / Taylor Moore
$522,450
6
Keith Mitchell / Sungjae Im
$417,100
T7
Si Woo Kim / Tom Kim
$326,800
T7
Sean O’Hair / Brandon Matthews
$326,800
T9
Martin Trainer / Chad Ramey
$253,700
T9
Matthias Schwab / Vincent Norrman
$253,700
T11
Joel Dahmen / Denny McCarthy
$187,265
T11
Billy Horschel / Sam Burns
$187,265
T13
David Lipsky / Aaron Rai
$115,555
T13
Thomas Detry / Victor Perez
$115,555
T13
Michael Gligic / Taylor Pendrith
$115,555
T13
Byeong Hun An / S.H. Kim
$115,555
T13
Troy Merritt / Robert Streb
$115,555
T13
Harris English / Tom Hoge
$115,555
T19
Charley Hoffman / Nick Watney
$72,240
T19
Seung-yul Noh / Michael Kim
$72,240
T19
Kurt Kitayama / Taylor Montgomery
$72,240
T19
Matthew Fitzpatrick / Andrew Fitzpatrick
$72,240
T23
Luke List / Henrik Norlander
$49,192
T23
Luke Donald / Edoardo Molinari
$49,192
T23
Justin Suh / Sahith Theegala
$49,192
T26
Sam Ryder / Doc Redman
$39,245
T26
Joseph Bramlett / Dylan Wu
$39,245
T26
Dylan Frittelli / Matti Schmid
$39,245
T26
Brendon Todd / Patton Kizzire
$39,245
T26
J.J. Spaun / Hayden Buckley
$39,245
T26
MJ Daffue / Erik van Rooyen
$39,245
32
Thorbjorn Olesen / Nicolai Hojgaard
$36,636
33
Grayson Murray / Wesley Bryan
$35,948
34
Tyler Duncan / Hank Lebioda
$35,260
35
Fabian Gomez / Augusto Nunez
$34,572