Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

We are heading to the weekend at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The only team event on the PGA Tour schedule has had its 36-hole cut at TPC Louisiana and the top 33 teams will now play for the title.

One feature of the event is the walk-up music on the 1st tee on the weekends.

Veteran players, such as the teams of Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson as well as Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, surged on Friday.

Meanwhile, there are two groups tied for the lead: Cameron Champ and Tony Finau as well as Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura.

See below for the tee times as well as television and streaming info.

All times in eastern.

1st tee

9:05 a.m. Josh Teater/Sepp Straka 9:18 a.m. Danny Willett/Tyrrell Hatton and David Hearn/Zack Sucher 9:31 a.m. Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay and Michael Kim/Brandon Hagy 9:44 a.m. Michael Gligic/Vincent Whaley and Wyndham Clark/Erik van Rooyen 9:57 a.m. Peter Malnati/Chris Baker and Justin Suh/Doug Ghim 10:10 a.m. Kyoung-Hoon Lee/Kyle Stanley and Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney 10:29 a.m. Keith Mitchell/Brandt Snedeker and Doc Redman/Sam Ryder 10:42 a.m. Alex Noren/Henrik Norlander and Thomas Pieters/Tom Lewis 10:55 a.m. Brice Garnett/Scott Stallings and Max Homa/Talor Gooch 11:08 a.m. Tyler Duncan/Adam Schenk and Graeme McDowell/Matt Wallace 11:21 a.m. Brendon Todd/Chris Kirk and Keegan Bradley/Brendan Steele 11:34 a.m. Billy Horschel/Sam Burns and Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer 11:53 a.m. Cameron Percy/Greg Chalmers and Rob Oppenheim/ Grayson Murray 12:06 p.m. Jason Kokrak/Pat Perez and Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith 12:19 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen/Charl Schwartzel and Richy Werenski/ Peter Uihlein 12:32 p.m. Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose and Bubba Watson/Scottie Scheffler 12:45 p.m. Cameron Champ/Tony Finau and Viktor Hovland/Kris Ventura

TV, streaming, radio info

Saturday, April 24

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV):3:30-6:30 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 9-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured pairings)

Paramount+: 3-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, April 25

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV):3:30-6:30 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 9-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured pairings)

Paramount+: 3-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

