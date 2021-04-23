Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Friday tee times, TV and streaming info
After the first round of four-ball there’s a tie atop the leaderboard.
Norwegians and former college teammates Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura are tied with Brice Garnett and Scott Stallings at 10 under after the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Thursday at TPC Louisiana. Seven teams are tied for third at 9 under.
Friday’s format will be alternate shot, followed by another round of four-ball on Saturday and alternate shot again on Sunday.
From tee times to television and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for Friday’s second round of the Zurich Classic.
All times in eastern.
1st tee
Tee time
Players
9:20 a.m.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat/Arjun Atwal, Nelson Ledesma/Fabian Gomez
9:31 a.m.
Bo Van Pelt/Luke List, Tyler Duncan/Adam Schenk
9:42 a.m.
Scott Piercy/Akshay Bhatia, Richy Werenski/Peter Uihlein
9:53 a.m.
Russell Knox/Brian Stuard, Martin Trainer/James Hahn
10:04 a.m.
Brice Garnett/Scott Stallings, Austin Cook/Andrew Landry
10:15 a.m.
J.B. Holmes/Robert Garrigus, Dylan Frittelli/Kevin Streelman
10:26 a.m.
Joel Dahmen/Lanto Griffin, Branden Grace/Hardol Varner III
10:37 a.m.
Rasmus Hojgaard/Vaughn Taylor, Roger Sloan/Aaron Baddeley
10:48 a.m.
Michael Gligic/Vincent Whaley, Justin Suh/Doug Ghim
10:59 a.m.
Rhein Gibson/Ben Taylor, Rafael Campos/Mark Anderson
1:35 p.m.
Jason Dufner/Dominic Bozzelli, Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft
1:46 p.m.
Danny Lee/Sangmoon Bae, D.J. Trahan/Ricky Barnes
1:57 p.m.
Michael Thompson/Will Gordon, Michael Kim/Brandon Hagy
2:08 p.m.
Bubba Watson/Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay
2:19 p.m.
Billy Horschel/Sam Burns, Cameron Champ/Tony Finau
2:30 p.m.
Keith Mitchell/Brandt Snedeker, Keegan Bradley/Brendan Steele
2:41 p.m.
Sungjae Im/Byeong Hun An, Danny Willett/Tyrrell Hatton
2:52 p.m.
Doc Redman/Sam Ryder, David Hearn/Zack Sucher
3:03 p.m.
Matt Every/Charlie Beljan, Tom Hoge/Beau Hossler
3:14 p.m.
Mark Hubbard/Sebastian Cappelen, Maverick McNealy/Joseph Bramlett
10th tee
Tee time
Players
9:20 a.m.
Cameron Percy/Greg Chalmers, Rob Oppenheim/Grayson Murray
9:31 a.m.
Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney, Chesson Hadley/Ben Martin
9:42 a.m.
Louis Oosthuizen/Charl Schwartzel, Peter Malnati/Chris Baker
9:53 a.m.
Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa/Matthew Wolff
10:04 a.m.
Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose, Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer
10:15 a.m.
Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown, Jason Kokrak/Pat Perez
10:26 a.m.
Max Homa/Talor Gooch, Matt Jones/J.J. Spaun
10:37 a.m.
Alex Noren/Henrik Norlander, Cameron Tringale/Roberto Castro
10:48 a.m.
Hank Lebioda/Bronson Burgoon, Wyndham Clark/Erik van Rooyen
10:59 a.m.
Thomas Pieters/Tom Lewis, Harry Higgs/Michael Gellerman
1:35 p.m.
Ryan Blaum/Jonathan Byrd, Andrew Putnam/Scott Harrington
1:46 p.m.
Johnattan Vegas/Andres Romero, Hunter Mahan/Bill Haas
1:57 p.m.
Woody Austin/Rocco Mediate, C.T. Pan/Xinjun Zhang
2:08 p.m.
Kevin Stadler/Johnson Wagner, Martin Laird/Nick Taylor
2:19 p.m.
Brendon Todd/Chris Kirk, Chez Reavie/Lucas Glover
2:30 p.m.
Troy Merritt/Robert Streb, Sung Kang/K.J. Choi
2:41 p.m.
Viktor Hovlan/Kris Ventura, Graeme McDowell/Matt Wallace
2:52 p.m.
Kyoung-Hoon Lee/Kyle Stanley, Matthew NeSmith/Chase Seiffert
3:03 p.m.
Tim Wilkinson/George McNeill, Sepp Straka/Josh Teater
3:14 p.m.
Robby Shelton/Kramer Hickok, Bo Hoag/Wes Roach
TV, streaming, radio info
Friday, April 23
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 3:30-6:30 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 9:15-6:30 p.m. (featured groups)
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 24
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV):3:30-6:30 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 9-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured pairings)
Paramount+: 3-6 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
Sunday, April 25
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV):3:30-6:30 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 9-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured pairings)
Paramount+: 3-6 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
