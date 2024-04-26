Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2024 Friday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

After a quartet of 61s on Thursday, the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans moves on to Friday’s second round at TPC Louisiana.

The golf course, located in Avondale, is a par-72 track measuring 7,425 yards designed by Pete Dye.

The purse at the Zurich Classic is $8.9 million with $1,286,050 million going to each member of the winning team. The winners will also receive 400 FedEx Cup points each.

Davis Riley and Nick Hardy are the defending champions.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the second round of the 2024 Zurich Classic. All times listed are ET.

Friday PGA Tour tee times

1st tee

Tee time Teams 9:20 a.m. Troy Merritt / Robert Streb and Roger Sloan / Josh Teater 9:31 a.m. Callum Tarren / David Skinns and Aaron Rai / David Lipsky 9:42 a.m. Austin Cook / Raul Pereda and Ted Potter Jr. / Alejandro Tosti 9:53 a.m. Francesco Molinari / Luke Donald and Matt Wallace / Thorbjorn Olesen 10:04 a.m. Zach Johnson / Ryan Palmer and Eric Cole / Russ Cochran 10:15 a.m. Peter Malnati / Russell Knox and K.H. Lee / Michael Kim 10:26 a.m. Nate Lashley / Rafael Campos and Ben Martin / Carson Young 10:37 a.m. Jonathan Byrd / Scott Gutschewski and Dylan Wu / Justin Lower 10:48 a.m. Robby Shelton / Wilson Furr and Harry Higgs / Trace Crowe 10:59 a.m. Norman Xiong / Ryan McCormick and Hayden Springer / Tom Whitney 1:35 p.m. Kevin Chappell / Jason Dufner and Davis Thompson / Andrew Novak 1:46 p.m. Garrick Higgo / Ryan Fox and C.T. Pan / Kevin Yu 1:57 p.m. Taylor Montgomery / Ben Griffin and Thomas Detry / Robert MacIntyre 2:08 p.m. Sahith Theegala / Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele 2:19 p.m. Nick Hardy / Davis Riley and Brice Garnett / Sepp Straka 2:30 p.m. Kevin Kisner / Scott Brown and Tom Hoge / Maverick McNealy 2:41 p.m. Matt Kuchar / Steve Stricker and Corey Conners / Taylor Pendrith 2:52 p.m. Daniel Berger / Victor Perez and Andrew Putnam / Joe Highsmith 3:03 p.m. Chandler Phillips / Jacob Bridgeman and Erik Barnes / Harrison Endycott 3:14 p.m. Jimmy Stanger / Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Thriston Lawerence / Aldrich Potgieter

10th tee

Tee time Teams 9:20 a.m. Sangmoon Bae / S.H. Kim and Alex Smalley / Matti Schmid 9:31 a.m. Scott Piercy / Harry Hall and Sam Ryder / Beau Hossler 9:42 a.m. Austin Eckroat / Chris Gotterup and Keith Mitchell / Joel Dahmen 9:53 a.m. Collin Morikawa / Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy / Shane Lowry 10:04 a.m. Billy Horschel / Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin 10:15 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick / Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Hojgaard / Rasmus Hojgaard 10:26 a.m. Gary Woodland / Lee Hodges and Chez Reavie / Brandt Snedeker 10:37 a.m. Kevin Streelman / Martin Laird and Sean O’Hair / Ben Taylor 10:48 a.m. Vincent Norrman / Jorge Campillo and Chesson Hadley / Grayson Sigg 10:59 a.m. Parker Coody / Pierceson Coody and Ben Silverman / Kevin Dougherty 1:35 p.m. Adam Long / Vince Whaley and Kevin Tway / Kelly Kraft 1:46 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas / Bronson Burgoon and Sam Stevens / Paul Barjon 1:57 p.m. Carl Yuan / Zecheng Dou and Doug Ghim / Chan Kim 2:08 p.m. Chad Ramey / Martin Trainer and Ryan Brehm / Mark Hubbard 2:19 p.m. J.J. Spaun / Hayden Buckley and Taylor Moore / Matt NeSmith 2:30 p.m. Nico Echavarria / Max Greyserman and Cameron Champ / MJ Daffue 2:41 p.m. Luke List / Henrik Norlander and Charley Hoffman / Nick Watney 2:52 p.m. Patton Kizzire / Ben Kohles and Zac Blair / Patrick Fishburn 3:03 p.m. Brandon Wu / James Nicholas and Justin Suh / Rico Hoey 3:14 p.m. Mac Meissner / Austin Smotherman and Paul Haley II / Blaine Hale Jr.

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the RBC Heritage on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Friday, April 26

Golf Channel/Peacock: 2-6 p.m

Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m

Saturday, April 27

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m

Sunday, April 28

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek