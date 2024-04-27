Advertisement

Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2024 final-round tee times and pairings

Golf Channel
·1 min read
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2024 final-round tee times and pairings

Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn lead entering the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Here's a look at Sunday tee times and pairings for foursomes (alternate shot) at TPC Louisiana.

TIME

TEE

PLAYERS

10:16 AM
EDT

1

Ghim/ Kim

Reavie/ Snedeker

10:27 AM
EDT

1

Wu/ Nicholas

Stevens/ Barjon

10:38 AM
EDT

1

Norrman/ Campillo

Lashley/ Campos

10:49 AM
EDT

1

Cantlay/ Schauffele

Hardy/ Riley

11:00 AM
EDT

1

Sigg/ Hadley

Higgo/ Fox

11:11 AM
EDT

1

Ramey/ Trainer

Garnett/ Straka

11:22 AM
EDT

1

Kraft/ Tway

Morikawa/ Kitayama

11:33 AM
EDT

1

Thompson/ Novak

Rai/ Lipsky

11:49 AM
EDT

1

Taylor/ O'Hair

Fitzpatrick/ Fitzpatrick

12:00 PM
EDT

1

Wallace/ Olesen

Wu/ Lower

12:11 PM
EDT

1

Phillips/ Bridgeman

Eckroat/ Gotterup

12:22 PM
EDT

1

Mitchell/ Dahmen

Conners/ Pendrith

12:33 PM
EDT

1

Kohles/ Kizzire

Hall/ Piercy

12:44 PM
EDT

1

Meissner/ Smotherman

Hoffman/ Watney

12:55 PM
EDT

1

Johnson/ Palmer

Malnati/ Knox

1:11 PM
EDT

1

Detry/ MacIntyre

Tarren/ Skinns

1:22 PM
EDT

1

Echavarria/ Greyserman

Taylor/ Hadwin

1:33 PM
EDT

1

Yu/ Pan

Lee/ Kim

1:44 PM
EDT

1

Brehm/ Hubbard

McIlroy/ Lowry

1:55 PM
EDT

1

Blair/ Fishburn

List/ Norlander