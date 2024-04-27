Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2024 final-round tee times and pairings
Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn lead entering the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Here's a look at Sunday tee times and pairings for foursomes (alternate shot) at TPC Louisiana.
TIME
TEE
PLAYERS
10:16 AM
1
Ghim/ Kim
Reavie/ Snedeker
10:27 AM
1
Wu/ Nicholas
Stevens/ Barjon
10:38 AM
1
Norrman/ Campillo
Lashley/ Campos
10:49 AM
1
Cantlay/ Schauffele
Hardy/ Riley
11:00 AM
1
Sigg/ Hadley
Higgo/ Fox
11:11 AM
1
Ramey/ Trainer
Garnett/ Straka
11:22 AM
1
Kraft/ Tway
Morikawa/ Kitayama
11:33 AM
1
Thompson/ Novak
Rai/ Lipsky
11:49 AM
1
Taylor/ O'Hair
Fitzpatrick/ Fitzpatrick
12:00 PM
1
Wallace/ Olesen
Wu/ Lower
12:11 PM
1
Phillips/ Bridgeman
Eckroat/ Gotterup
12:22 PM
1
Mitchell/ Dahmen
Conners/ Pendrith
12:33 PM
1
Kohles/ Kizzire
Hall/ Piercy
12:44 PM
1
Meissner/ Smotherman
Hoffman/ Watney
12:55 PM
1
Johnson/ Palmer
Malnati/ Knox
1:11 PM
1
Detry/ MacIntyre
Tarren/ Skinns
1:22 PM
1
Echavarria/ Greyserman
Taylor/ Hadwin
1:33 PM
1
Yu/ Pan
Lee/ Kim
1:44 PM
1
Brehm/ Hubbard
McIlroy/ Lowry
1:55 PM
1
Blair/ Fishburn
List/ Norlander