Zurich Classic: Back to Best-Ball We Go

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick McDonald
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura will head into the weekend atop the leaderboard alongside the team of Tony Finau and Cameron Champ. The pair of teams sit at 13-under par, but with a round of best-ball and a round of alternate shot yet to be played, it's still anyone's tournament.

The overnight leaders, Hovland and Ventura, played a relatively stress-free round of golf outside of one poor shot from Hovland. An approach shot from a fairway bunker on the par-4 16th found the water, eventually leading to a double-bogey. That was the team's only mistake of the day as they would rebound and go on to shoot a round of 3-under 69.

Similar could be said of Finau and Champ. The self-proclaimed "Team Send-It" shot a round of 4-under 68, which tied for the low round of the day with Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose. They too played a relatively stress-free round of golf. Their only blunder came on the par-4 12th when Finau missed a five-footer for par. To me, that'll be the be the biggest question heading into the weekend. Will Finau and Champ continue to make putts or will both players go ice cold like we have seen in the past?

Behind the co-leaders are a number of teams capable of running hot. You have the European stalwarts of Stenson and Rose at 11-under, who have proven in the Ryder Cup that they can go toe-to-toe with anyone. At 10-under is the South African tandem of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel. And at 9-under are Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman, who are arguably the most dangerous of the chasing pack.

All in all, the tournament that was a total crapshoot Thursday morning is still a crapshoot after two days of play. What I said in my Round 1 recap remains to be true. It'll be difficult to identify a potential winner moving forward. Yes, our job was made a bit easier today having seen the teams play alternate shot, but without Strokes Gained data we are left with unconventional methods.

Editor’s Note: Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news and updates. Plus, it allows you to easily track your favorite players. Get it here!

Updated Odds (via PointsBet Sportsbook):

+225: Cameron Champ/Tony Finau

+325: Viktor Hovland/Kris Ventura

+600: Scottie Scheffler/Bubba Watson

+1000: Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose

+1200: Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith

+1600: Louis Oosthuizen/Charl Schwartzel, Ryan Palmer/Jon Rahm

+3300: Peter Uihlein/Richy Werenski

+4000: Sam Burns/Billy Horschel, Jason Kokrak/Pat Perez

+5000: Chris Kirk/Brendon Todd

+6600: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele, Brendan Steele/Keegan Bradley

+8000: Talor Gooch/Max Homa, Graeme McDowell/Matt Wallace

Tom Lewis/Thomas Pieters (+900 top-5 finish):

With plenty of golf yet to be played, I think it's wise we forgo the outright market and instead look to place bets. Only 33 teams made their way through the cut, giving us a great opportunity to select a team to finish inside the top-5 or top-10. With this in mind, I'll be targeting the team of Lewis and Pieters. Being a Ryder Cup year, motivation should be at an all-time high for these two, especially Pieters who would in theory thrive at a course like Whistling Straits.

Sitting at 7-under for the tournament and having played alternate shot in 2-under, they are positioned nicely to make a run over the weekend. Through Round 2, the duo is only 3-under on the par-5's. That'll certainly need to improve if they want to make a climb up the leaderboard. It's not for lack of opportunities, the putts just aren't falling for Lewis and Pieters at the moment.

Going through their shot tracker from Round 1, numerous birdie putts inside of 10-feet were missed. The same could be said in Round 2, as the pair's ball-striking was top-notch having hit an impressive 15 greens in regulation. I'm not asking for every putt inside of 10-feet to drop, that's unrealistic. But just a slight improvement on the greens would go a very long way for this duo.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Recommended Stories

  • Javier Báez's back-to-back jack

    Javier Báez follows Anthony Rizzo's solo homer with one of his own, increasing the Cubs' lead in the 2nd inning

  • Recap: USC jumps out to an early lead after day one at the 2021 Pac-12 Women's Golf Championships

    The 2021 Pac-12 Women's Golf Championships got underway on Friday in Stanford, CA, with the USC Trojans jumping out to an early lead. After one day of competition, the Trojans led with a team score after shooting a collective one under par. Stanford was in second place at five over par. And Arizona State, Arizona, and UCLA were all tied for third place at seven over par. In terms of individual leaders, USC's Amelia Gary (-4) and Arizona State's Amanda Linner (-4) had the best days with Stanford's Rachel Heck (-3), UCLA's Emma Spitz (-3), and USC's Malia Nam (-3) right behind them.

  • Jessica Korda, Jin Young Ko take turns atop leaderboard at LPGA Hugel-Air Premia LA Open

    Jessica Korda started her third round of the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open on Friday with three consecutive birdies, stretching her three-shot lead to six. It started to look like a runaway in the making. But then Jin Young Ko got it going and after she ...

  • McDowell, Watney make aces at New Orleans PGA pairs event

    Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell aced the 216-yard par-3 17th hole with a 4-iron on Friday, the second hole-in-one of the day after Nick Watney's ace at 14 in the US PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Oregon's Penei Sewell is an immense talent with room to improve

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft continues with No. 9 overall — the Ducks' phenomenally talented tackle who could use some more refinement.

  • Arsenal fans launch massive protest at Emirates Stadium after failed Super League

    Arsenal fans are clearly still livid with American owner Stan Kroenke.

  • How the Wells Fargo Championship field at Quail Hollow is shaping up so far

    Three more top 10 golfers were added to the Wells Fargo Championship field at Quail Hollow. A look at who is participating?

  • Zurich Classic: Alternate Shot Looms

    Viktor Hovland and Kristoffer Ventura share the lead with Brice Garnett and Scott Stallings heading into Friday's alternate shot format. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Dylan Larkin joins list of Detroit Red Wings done for the season, might need surgery

    Dylan Larkin won't return to the Detroit Red Wings this season for the remaining seven games after suffering an upper-body injury earlier this week.

  • Zach Collins rules out regular-season return with Blazers

    If Zach Collins returns, it will be during the postseason.

  • Browns pick up fifth-year options on Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward

    Baker Mayfield will stay with the Browns through at least 2022.

  • WATCH: What kind of career will Boston’s Jayson Tatum end up having?

    Just how high is his ceiling?

  • Bubba Wallace docuseries in development at Netflix

    According to a recent announcement, a Bubba Wallace docuseries is reportedly in development at Netflix. As theGrio previously reported last June, Wallace was a part of a national news story when a noose was found in his garage stall after speaking out about Black Lives Matter in the NASCAR community for weeks. While the story gained widespread coverage and rightful outrage, the FBI ultimately determined Wallace was not a victim of a hate crime.

  • Former PGA Tour golfer Billy Mayfair reveals autism diagnosis

    Mayfair remains the only golfer to beat Tiger Woods in a playoff.

  • Stephen Curry, Warriors welcome back fans and beat Nuggets

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry's pregame warmup had a little added flair with so many more people watching again. Curry scored 32 points, Draymond Green added 19 assists and 12 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors welcomed back fans for the first time since the pandemic began by beating the Denver Nuggets 118-97 on Friday night. ''Just a little bit different of a buzz inside and outside the arena,'' Curry said.

  • A dominant Kamaru Usman is out to prove a point in rematch vs. Jorge Masvidal

    Usman, who has won 17 fights in a row and 13 in a row in the UFC, is fighting to take any excuses from Masvidal.

  • Looking ahead to 2021 NBA free agency: When it starts and who matters

    The NBA released dates and times for 2021 NBA free agency. What better time to take a look ahead at what should be another wild offseason in a league that has been dominated by player movement in recent years.

  • ESPN's Bob Valvano, Jim Valvano's brother, announces he has cancer

    The longtime ESPN Radio announcer is taking a break from his daily radio show in Louisville for treatment.

  • UFC 261 fans not required to wear masks | COVID-19 Precautions

    On Tuesday, the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced two partnerships to assist in fan safety for those attending Saturday's UFC 261 pay-per-view. The event sold out the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. in minutes. The event represents the first, sold out, major sporting event with full capacity at an indoor arena in the United States since the pandemic lockdowns and restrictions. A capacity crowd of more than 15,000 fans is expected. The fight promotion has partnered with CLEAR and their Health Pass to connect fan identity with a securely linked, confidential COVID-related health questionnaire. All ticket holders are required to complete this questionnaire in advance. Ticket holders who opt not to use the electronic version of CLEAR will be directed to a kiosk outside of VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to complete a hard copy of the health questionnaire. Jorge Masvidal not worried about ‘coward’ Kamaru Usman in UFC 261 rematch Depending on their COVID-related health information, fans are issued a red or green notification on their Health Pass app. Ticket holders who receive a red notification will not be permitted entry and will be advised to seek medical guidance, as well as information on how to obtain a refund. Along with CLEAR, UFC has also partnered with O2 Industries to provide face coverings, free of charge, to the fans attending. Fans will be offered the face coverings by UFC event staff as they enter each arena. UFC encourages fans to wear face masks at the event, but masks are not mandatory. UFC and O2 Industries are also partnering to donate more than 5,000 Tactical Respirator I (TRI) premium respirators to the American Red Cross for their use as needed in emergency situations. UFC 261 features three world title bouts. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in a rematch, while women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili puts her belt on the line against former titleholder Rose Namajunas. The third title bout on the fight card features women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko facing former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

  • Jorge Masvidal heading into Kamaru Usman rematch a changed man

    On Saturday, Masvidal will get a second crack at Usman and his welterweight title, when they rematch in the main event of UFC 261 before a sold-out crowd in Jacksonville, Florida.