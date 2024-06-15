Zumbrota-Mazeppa wins one game at Class 2A state baseball tournament, but settles for sixth

Jun. 14—ST. CLOUD — The Zumbrota-Mazeppa baseball team posted one win in the Class 2A baseball state consolation round on Friday before falling in the fifth-place game.

The Cougars, the No. 5 seed in the eight-team state tournament, had suffered a disappointing 6-5 loss to No. 4 Foley in the state quarterfinals on Thursday. Z-M scored twice in the top of the seventh only to see Foley rally for three in the bottom of the inning for the victory.

In consolation play on Friday, Z-M defeated Montivedo 8-5 in the consolation semifinals and then suffered an 8-4 loss to Perham in the fifth-place game as the Cougars settled for sixth place.

"We just kind of ran out of gas," Z-M coach AJ Yusten said. "The boys played well though."

In Class 1A, Lyle/Austin Pacelli also finished in sixth place on Friday.

Hunter Streit, who had hit a two-run triple in the seventh inning of the quarterfinal game to give Z-M the brief lead, had a big game in the consolation semifinals. The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. He also pitched two innings of relief and gave up three unearned runs.

Kaleb Lochner earned the win on the mound. He allowed two earned runs on three hits over the first five innings.

Jack Krier went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored while Frank Flicek was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Preston Ohm, Wilson Nordquist, Oliver Liffrig, Dane Damson and Hudson Ohm all had one hit each. Nordquist and Lochner both collected an RBI.

In the fifth-place game, Streit suffered the loss as he allowed five runs, three earned in 2 1/3 innings. Perham took control with five runs in the third inning to take a 5-0 lead.

Owen Hoefs allowed three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings while James Eickhoff threw one scoreless inning.

Z-M was held to five hits in the contest. Preston Ohm hit a double and drove in three runs while Krier was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Lochner had a hit and an RBI while Liffrig went 1-for-2.

The Cougars finish the season 18-9, 1-2 at the state tournament. This was the first baseball state appearance for Z-M in school history. Yusten said it was a great experience for the players.

"I think we'll be back again, but at this point, it's one-in-a-lifetime," the coach said.

Lyle/Austin Pacelli, the No. 3 seed, had a similar state experience to Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

L/P led late in the quarterfinals only to suffer a disappointing loss in Class 1A. And like Z-M, the Athletics also finished in sixth place.

Lyle/Pacelli rolled past Heritage Christian Academy 13-3 in five innings in the consolation semifinals. Then in the game for fifth place, New York topped L/P 7-3.

The Athletics were the Class 1A state runner-ups a year ago. This year they close the season 23-4, including a 1-2 mark at state.

No other details were available on Friday.