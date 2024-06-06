Zumbrota-Mazeppa uses stunning rally with two outs in 7th to win Section 1-2A baseball championship

Jun. 5—ROCHESTER — Crazy. improbable. Bizarre. Miraculous.

It's tough to sum up the wild comeback by the Zumbrota-Mazeppa baseball team in just one word. The Cougars were one strike away from seeing their 2024 season end short of their goal when a strange thing happened at Mayo Field on Wednesday night. Maybe five strange things.

Third-seeded Z-M trailed No. 8 Cannon Falls 5-2 with two outs and no one on base in the bottom of the seventh inning in the Section 1, Class 2A championship game. The Bombers, the defending section champions, were one out away from a second straight state berth. But that last out never came.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa, which had been held to three hits to that point, erupted for five straight hits to pull out a stunning 6-5 victory and win the first section baseball title in school history.

"Absolutely no quit, we've done it all postseason," Z-M senior Preston Ohm said. "... I just can't speak enough about this team, resilience and toughness and clutch hitting with two strikes. Hunter (Streit), Dane (Damson) did a great job and we had a lot of good things go our way in that seventh inning. It's the greatest moment of my life."

Jack Krier started the unlikely comeback in the seventh with a triple with two outs. Kaleb Lochner hit an RBI infield single and Ohm pulled a single to right. At that point Cannon Falls sophomore Ryan Hjellming hit his pitch count and had to come out.

Sophomore Abram Tennessen, who had been effective in relief in section play, came on and Streit extended the rally with an RBI single to left, cutting the margin to 5-4 and putting runners at second and third.

Damson then delivered a huge two-run, game-winning single to right center to give the Cougars the stunning walk-off victory and a state berth.

"I went out there and envisioned the pitch that I wanted and I got it," Damson said. "That's the craziest game I've ever been apart of."

Damon's hit touched off a wild celebration by the Z-M players and left the Bombers in a state of shock.

"I've never been part of an on-field celebration like that," Z-M coach AJ Yusten said. "I was just pure joy."

Afterwards Krier walked around with the section championship trophy while teammates mobbed him in celebration of the victory.

"We did that, we did that," Krier yelled. "I'm proud of you boys."

While the Cougars reveled in their victory, the loss was a gut punch for the Bombers, the section underdog who just missed a state berth as the eighth seed.

"We played well, it's heartbreak," Cannon Falls coach Bucky Lindow said. "... It was a couple of defensive mistakes. And you've got to play clean to win a championship game."

Comebacks have been the norm for the never-say-die Cougars this postseason. In the second round, Z-M trailed Lourdes 10-0 after half an inning before posting a 13-12 win. The Cougars rallied from a 4-2 deficit to beat La Crescent-Hokah in the quarterfinals and Damson had a game-winning hit in the seventh inning of that game as well.

"We put in a lot of hours this season working on hitting," Damson said. "Hits were hard to come by at the start of the season. ... Toward the end of the year we just started to get that firepower."

"They never stopped believing," Yusten said. "It was an amazing team win. That's what our team does, they dig deep and find something inside them to get those hits there when it matters most."

Yusten gathered his players at the start of the seventh inning and said that they needed to put their best at-bats of the season together.

"I barely even said anything in that huddle," he said. "They took it upon themselves. Guys came together and took it upon themselves to find what they had to do."

Preston Ohm didn't think the Cougars were feeling pressure when they were down to their last precious few outs.

"I just tried to put the bat on the ball and tried to see something good happen and fortunately for us it did happen," he said. "I'm so happy things worked out the way they did."

Making the Z-M win a bit more unlikely is that both Ohm brothers, Preston (elbow) and sophomore Hudson (shoulder), were unable to throw on Wednesday due to arm issues. The pair have been Z-M's top two pitchers all season.

With the Ohms unable to go, Streit was solid in the first five innings as he allowed five runs. Junior lefty Owen Hoefs, who has pitched on the JV most of the season, followed with two scoreless innings and earned the win.

"That was huge for us," Damson said.

The Bombers were close to breaking the game open on a couple of occasions in the middle innings. They led 5-0 before Z-M scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to set the stage for the big seventh inning.

"We played championship baseball, but they outplayed us a little bit," Lindow said.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa (17-7) now advances to the Class 2A state tournament, which begins Thursday, June 13 in St. Cloud.

Cannon Falls, which had a great section run, closes its season 14-12.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6, Cannon Falls 5

Cannon Falls#102#020#0#—#5#6#0

Zumbrota-Mazeppa#000#020#4#—#6#8#5

No. 8 Cannon Falls: Jack Meyers 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Ryan Hjellming 1 R; Preston Schoenfelder 2 R; Abram Tennessen 2-for-4, 1 RBI; Aaron Melhouse 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Caiden Huebsch 1-for-3, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Ryan Hjellming 6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 9 K; Abram Tennessen (LP) 0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

No. 3 Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Dane Damson 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Hudson Ohm 1 R; Oliver Liffrig 1-for-3; Kaleb Lochner 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 1 R; Preston Ohm 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Hunter Streit 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Jack Krier 1-for-4, 1 3B, 1 R; Grady Streit 1 R. Pitchers: Hunter Streit 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K; Owen Hoefs (WP) 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.