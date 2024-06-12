Zumbrota-Mazeppa takes never-say-die attitude into Class 2A baseball state tournament

Jun. 12—ZUMBROTA, Minn. — If there's one thing the Zumbrota-Mazeppa baseball team displayed during section play, the Cougars aren't going to give up until the game is officially over.

The Cougars showed plenty of fight en route to winning a Section 1, Class 2A championship to earn the first baseball state berth in school history. Now Z-M would like to make some more history as it prepares to take part in the state tournament.

"If there's one thing this team has, it believes in itself," Z-M coach AJ Yusten said. "The faith in their ability and their energy, they are excited to prove themselves at the state tournament and show up and be ready to play."

The Cougars (17-7) are the No. 5 seed in Class 2A and will face No. 4 Foley (21-4) in the state quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.

"I think based on the QRF, I was pretty happy with the seed we got," Yusten said. Z-M has the No. 11 QRF among Class 2A teams and Foley is No. 5.

"I know they've got some decent pitchers and their QRF was pretty dang good," Yusten said. "I think no matter who you play up there, they're a great team so we're just going to approach them as if they are a one seed and play them as tough as we can."

Z-M is enjoying the moment and is ready for the tournament.

"This is so much fun," senior Preston Ohm said.

The Cougars might be a bit giddy about playing at state, but that will very likely vanish once the tournament begins.

Yusten said the Z-M players are insanely competitive, even with each other during practices. The Cougars certainly showed their no-quit attitude in the Section 1 championship game against Cannon Falls. Z-M was trailing 5-2 and down to its last out in the seventh inning before collecting five straight hits for a stunning 6-5 comeback win.

Earlier in section play, Z-M overcame a 10-0 deficit to Lourdes after half an inning to win 13-12.

"They do not give up and they do not quit," Yusten admitted. "... Their ability to stay alive and advance is great."

Yusten says the Cougars have to maintain that attitude at the state tournament as he expects "a lot of close low-scoring games."

A big question for Z-M heading into the state tournament is the status of its top two pitchers, brothers Preston Ohm, a senior left-hander, and right-handed sophomore Hudson Ohm. Due to arm issues, neither was available in the section title game.

"They've been feeling better and getting some rest," Yusten said. "They're trying to take any measure they can to be sure they're ready to pitch. And I talked to the rest of the staff and said that everyone's on call all of the time."

Yusten expects Hudson Ohm (9-0, 1.58 ERA, 90 K's, 44 innings) to start the state quarterfinal game. He has had shoulder soreness, but Yusten said he has recovered faster between starts then his brother.

"I think the goal is to try and get Preston to throw Friday," Yusten said of the second-round game.

Preston Ohm, who has committed to Division I University of St. Thomas, has been dealing with elbow issues much of the year. He is just 1-3 with a 4.10 ERA in 29 innings.

"I'm going to take it day-by-day," Ohm said.

Left-hander senior Kaleb Lochner (4-1, 3.73 ERA) is Z-M's No. 3 pitcher and the likely starter if one of the Ohms is unable to go. The highly competitive Lochner is competing in his third state tournament of the school year. He also earned berths in boys soccer and wrestling.

"He just lives to be in big moments," Yusten said. "He wants that and he grows throughout the season."

Other key pitchers for the Cougars are senior righty Hunter Streit (1-0, two saves, 3.82 ERA) and junior Owen Hoefs, a lefty, who has not allowed a run in three relief outings.

Preston Ohm has been an elite hitter as the left-hander is batting .567 with six home runs, five doubles, three triples and 34 RBIs. Streit is hitting .479 with 10 doubles and 22 RBIs. Other top hitters have been Jack Krier (.391, eight doubles, three triples, 17 RBIs), Dane Damson (.314, one homer, nine RBIs), Lochner (.276, five doubles, 11 RBIs) and catcher Oliver Liffrig (.309, eight RBIs).

The Z-M and Foley winner will face the winner of No. 1 Esko and unseeded Montevideo in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Dick Putz Field. The Class 2A championship game is at 1 p.m. Monday, June 17 at Target Field in Minneapolis.

