Zumbrota-Mazeppa baseball coach reflects on special season for the Cougars

Jun. 23—ZUMBROTA — AJ Yusten had quite the season as the baseball coach at Zumbrota-Mazeppa and his spring was filled with mostly highs and a few lows.

Yustein is a 2004 Zumbrota-Mazeppa grad who just completed his fifth season as the head coach of the Z-M baseball team. He played for the Cougars and his father, Jon, was one of his assistant coaches in high school. Yusten went on to play four years of college baseball at the University of Wisconsin-Stout before returning to Z-M.

He guided the Cougars to a sixth-place finish at the Class 2A baseball state tournament this season and his father was one of his assistants. Yusten, 34, reflects on Z-M's special season as the Cougars earned their first state berth in baseball in school history.

Now that you've had time to reflect on the 2024 season, what did it mean to you?

It was a historic season for the program that I will always look back on as a special season. It will be special because we were the first (baseball) team to go to state for Z-M. But it will be even more special because of the team we had. It was a great team and I'll always remember the guys on this team and the special makeup they have. And the special chemistry they had to get to this point.

You played at Zumbrota-Mazeppa and this year your dad was an assistant coach. Does that make this season more memorable for you as well?

Absolutely. My whole family, my wife and I are both Z-M grads, our kids will be Z-M grads. Growing up in Zumbrota-Mazeppa and having a tradition that we always thought was great and special to be part of, it just made it that much sweeter to help the program reach new heights and it's definitely something we're proud of.

Do you use any special coaching style that you use from your playing days at either Z-M or at Stout?

I've always been extremely aggressive when it comes to hitting and base running. I think that's kind of our MO on the field. Sometimes it doesn't always work, like in the first (section championship) game against Cannon Falls to go to state. I sent Jack Krier home and he got thrown out on that play, and it didn't work out. But in later situations that aggressive style kind of panned out. I think from a coaching and playing perspective, me and my dad and our assistant coaches as a whole, we've all come to an understanding that we're extremely positive with the guys to make them better. We're always available if they want extra swings or extra ground balls after practice. And that foundation of the program is built on coaches who care about the players and the tradition of the program.

What was your favorite moment of the season?

There's a couple. When we started moving in the right direction in the middle of the season, we put some pretty significant wins under our belt. When Stewartville was undefeated and they came to our place and we beat them, that was a really big win. It proved to the guys they could beat anybody at any point. The Lourdes (section) game was probably not my favorite of the season, it was pretty stressful being down 10-0 to start the game. But I'll always remember that game, it showed the attitude our guys had to never give up and the drive to win that game. And our state tournament (consolation) game that we won against Montevideo was a great moment, a great game. But I suppose my favorite moment of the season was beating Cannon Falls (in the section finals) in the bottom of the seventh with two outs to go to state.

You had so many close playoff wins, but the state quarterfinals didn't quite go your way as you suffered a walk-off loss in the seventh inning. How disappointing was that?

This team being such a competitive group, and knowing what they're capable of, you could say in the moment that was a disappointing loss. They ( Foley) beat us in the bottom of the seventh , just like we beat Cannon Falls to get to that point. But I wanted to make it clear to the guys that without a doubt they belonged at the state tournament. They had what it takes to be there and when they got up there with the seven other teams in double-A, it was clear that they were made from the same cloth as the seven other teams; we were just as good. A couple things go differently and we could be in Foley's shoes right now, in the finals. I think our guys deserve to know, yeah that was a tough loss at the moment, but we belonged there.

Now that you've had that state experience, how much motivation will there be for the players and coaching staff to get back to that level?

Yeah, the goal is to get little victories along the way every season, like get your first win in the book right away, compete for a conference championship ... and then the goal is to win the section. ... Looking forward, our guys really believe in themselves and they're going to make that their goal to do it again every year.

Your state run also probably had an impact on your younger players.

We had numerous youth players up at the state games and six or eight of them were chasing foul balls. Instead of turning them in for freebies or money at the concession stand, they were trying to get autographs from the (Z-M) guys after the game, which I thought was pretty cool. And it shows the tradition that we're building and those young kids are going to want to go to state.