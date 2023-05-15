Zulgad: Vikings’ schedule set, now it’s time to pick each game

The Vikings will look to repeat as NFC North champions playing a schedule that ranks as the 18th-toughest in the NFL, going off the 2022 winning percentage of Minnesota’s opponents.

One of the toughest stretches will come early in the season when the Vikings face Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes in three of their first five games.

So what’s the expectation for Kevin O’Connell’s second season on the sideline? Here’s one man’s prediction.

Week 1, Sept 10: vs. Tampa Bay

The skinny: The Vikings will open at U.S. Bank Stadium for a second consecutive season and, considering they will face Hurts and Herbert in the next two games, this game against Tom Brady’s former team will carry extra importance. It will be Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask who will face new coordinator Brian Flores’ defense, and it’s likely Flores will want his more-aggressive defense to make a statement against a team that’s expected to be one of the worst in the NFL.

Prediction: Vikings 31, Tampa Bay 17

Vikings’ record: 1-0

Week 2, Sept. 14: at Philadelphia

The skinny: The Vikings will go into Philadelphia for a Week 2 prime-time game for the second consecutive season. Last season, the Eagles cruised to a 24-7 victory on Monday Night Football. This will be a much quicker turnaround with the Vikings having to play the defending NFC champions on a Thursday night. Hurts figures to go right after the Vikings’ young cornerbacks.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Vikings 10

Vikings’ record: 1-1

Week 3, Sept. 24: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The skinny: Herbert is paired with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who had been in Dallas, and also will have a first-round wide receiver in Quentin Johnston. Linebacker Eric Kendricks will make his return to Minnesota after being let go by the Vikings following eight seasons. O’Connell should know much more about his team after facing the Eagles and Chargers.

Prediction: Vikings 31, Chargers 28

Vikings’ record: 2-1

Week 4, Oct. 1: at Carolina

The skinny: The storyline for this game will be wide receiver Adam Thielen facing his former teammates for the first time, but if the Vikings can get pressure on rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the first-overall pick in the draft, that will neutralize Thielen. This game will give Vikings’ first-round wide receiver Jordan Addison to show Thielen he isn’t missed in Minnesota.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Panthers 14

Vikings’ record: 3-1

Week 5, Oct. 8: vs. Kansas City

The skinny: Mahomes has beaten every team in the NFL except the Vikings. There is a reason for this. He has never played against Minnesota in his six-year career. The Vikings played at Kansas City in 2019 but Matt Moore started because Mahomes was out with a knee injury. If the Vikings’ defense can slow the Super Bowl champions, Flores likely will begin to hear his name mentioned as a head coaching candidate. But that’s a lot to ask.

Prediction: Chiefs 24, Vikings 14

Vikings’ record: 3-2

Week 6, Oct. 15: at Chicago

The skinny: The Bears should be much improved from the team that went 3-14 last season, but general manager Ryan Poles rebuilding project still isn’t finished and the Vikings should be able to take advantage.

Prediction: Vikings 35, Bears 14

Vikings’ record: 4-2

Week 7, Oct. 23: vs. San Francisco

The skinny: This will be an interesting game because we have no idea who will be San Francisco’s starting quarterback. Will it be veteran Sam Darnold or will Trey Lance emerge as Kyle Shanahan’s choice? Shanahan always has been a Kirk Cousins fan and will need to devise a game plan to slow his former student. Shanahan vs. O’Connell will be an interesting matchup of two quality offensive minds.

Prediction: Niners 24, Vikings 21

Vikings’ record: 4-3

Week 8, Oct. 29: at Green Bay

The skinny: The Vikings won’t have to face Aaron Rodgers, but will the Packers be as bad as many Vikings fans expect? Jordan Love is finally going to get his chance and given how the past two Packers starters have fared, it’s probably best to not assume failure until we see it. The Vikings have been blown out in their past two games at Lambeau Field, losing 37-10 in 2021 and 41-17 last season. Both of those games were played in January. The conditions should be much better in October.

Prediction: Packers 21, Vikings 17

Vikings’ record: 4-4

Week 9, Nov. 5: at Atlanta

The skinny: The Falcons have finished 7-10 in each of Arthur Smith’s first two seasons as coach and will be looking to make their first playoff appearance since 2017. The Falcons plan to start Desmond Ridder at quarterback this season, but there’s a chance former Viking Taylor Heinicke will find himself in the starting role by this point. Ridder was the Falcons’ third-round pick last year and started four games. The Vikings will need to be careful not to overlook this game.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Falcons 21

Vikings’ record: 5-4

Week 10, Nov. 12: vs. New Orleans

The skinny: Derek Carr will assume the starting role for the Saints, who like the Falcons and Panthers also finished 7-10 in the NFC South last season. The Saints have overhauled a portion of their defense but will that be enough to beat the Vikings at home?

Prediction: Vikings 21, Saints 17

Vikings’ record: 6-4

Week 11, Nov. 19: at Denver

The skinny: The Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson were a mess last season under one-and-done coach Nathaniel Hackett, but the switch to longtime Saints coach Sean Payton should work wonders. This prime-time matchup might look like a Vikings victory now but it won’t by November.

Prediction: Broncos 17, Vikings 7

Vikings’ record: 6-5

Week 12, Nov. 27: vs. Chicago

The skinny: The Vikings’ second consecutive prime-time start will come at U.S. Bank Stadium against Justin Fields and the Bears. In an up-and-down season for the Vikings, this game will be a highlight for Cousins and Co.

Prediction: Vikings 35, Bears 21

Vikings’ record: 7-5

Week 14, Dec. 10: at Las Vegas

The skinny: Carr is out and Jimmy Garoppolo is in at quarterback for coach Josh McDaniels. Playing the first of back-to-back road games, the Vikings will slip up in this one. The good news is there will be no lack of support from Minnesota fans who figure to make this a weekend of gambling, drinking and football.

Prediction: Raiders 28, Vikings 27

Vikings’ record: 7-6

Week 15, TBD: at Cincinnati

The skinny: This figures to be the Vikings’ only game of the season that could be impacted by weather, but the bigger impact will be made by Bengals standout quarterback Joe Burrow.

Prediction: Bengals 17, Vikings 10

Vikings’ record: 7-7

Week 16, Dec. 24: vs. Detroit

The skinny: The NFL schedule makers are so confident the Vikings and Lions will battle for the NFC North that they have them playing twice in the final three weeks of the season. The Lions’ revamped secondary should be improved, making life more difficult on Cousins and Justin Jefferson, but the Vikings’ defense also should be more difficult for Jared Goff to pick apart.

Prediction: Vikings 28, Lions 24

Vikings’ record: 8-7

Week 17, Dec. 31: vs. Green Bay

The skinny: The Vikings will get their revenge against the Packers, beating Green Bay at home before what promises to be a raucous crowd on New Year’s Eve. If the season is going as I expect, this game will be of great importance in Minnesota’s quest to make a second consecutive playoff appearance.

Prediction: Vikings 42, Packers 28

Vikings’ record: 9-7

Week 18, TBD: at Detroit

The skinny: The Lions get payback in this one, beating the Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will still manage to sneak into the playoffs as a wild card, much like Seattle did at 9-8 last season.

Prediction: Lions 21, Vikings 17

Vikings’ record: 9-8

