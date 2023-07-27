Zulgad’s training camp notes: Justin Jefferson focused on football, while CB competition has a surprise

The Vikings opened training camp practice on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center without pass-rusher extraordinaire Danielle Hunter. According to Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, Hunter has reported to camp but isn’t taking part in practice.

Unhappy that he is set to make a well-below-market value of $5.5 million this season, Hunter is staging what is known as a “hold-in.” That means he isn’t holding out, but he also isn’t practicing and, thus, isn’t being fined $50,000 per day for staying away.

But while Hunter wasn’t involved in the action, there was plenty going on during a hot and humid day in Eagan. Here’s a few highlights.

Justin Jefferson isn't worried about contract situation

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Vikings Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson is entering his fourth season and became eligible for a contract extension this spring, despite the fact his rookie deal still has two years remaining on it.

Jefferson had an NFL-leading 128 receptions for 1,809 yards and nine touchdowns last season and earned Offensive Player of the Year honors. Many feel he’s the NFL’s best receiver and his next payday promises to be a huge one.

But an agreement has yet to be reached, and Jefferson said after Wednesday’s practice he isn’t concerned about that.

“That’s not the worries that I have right now,” he said. “It’s really all about winning a Super Bowl and being with my team. The contract is going to (take of) itself, and I’m just out here to play football.”

Jefferson did not attend the Vikings’ Organized Team Activities this offseason but said that was because of his busy schedule. He was present for the two-day mandatory minicamp in June.

Jefferson also said he’s trying to help first-round wide receiver Jordan Addison, who recently was cited for driving 140 miles per hour in a 55 zone on Interstate 94 near Dale Street in St. Paul. Addison, who missed most of the Vikings’ offseason workouts, has issued an apology.

The Vikings are counting on Addison’s presence to create more opportunities for Jefferson.

“We’re with him every step of the way,” Jefferson said. “Just like when I came in, Adam (Thielen) was that person for me. He took me under his wing, showed me the ropes and taught me how to be a professional. That’s that role that I’m playing with him. Anything he needs, I’m there for him.”

A surprise in the cornerback competition

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t a surprise that as the Vikings began their cornerback competition free-agent addition Byron Murphy Jr. and 2022 fourth-round pick Akayleb Evans were at the right and left corner spots, respectively.

But when the Vikings moved Murphy inside in the nickel, it was free-agent acquisition Joejuan Williams, not 2022 second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr., that moved to the outside right corner.

Williams, who signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal in April after four seasons in New England, only started one of the 36 games in which he played for the Patriots. Williams missed all of last season because of a shoulder injury that landed him on injured reserve.

But the 25-year-old from Vanderbilt has good size (6-foot-3) and weighs 212 pounds. Clearly, new defensive coordinator Brian Flores is intrigued.

This was only one day of practice so it might not mean a thing but it was interesting that Booth started camp playing on the second team with 2023 third-round pick Mehki Blackmon.

D.J. Wonnum getting his chance

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter’s absence from practice has given fourth-year outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum a chance to work with the first team. Marcus Davenport, a free agent addition from the Saints, is at outside linebacker on the right side, serving as the replacement for Za’Darius Smith. Smith was traded to the Browns this offseason.

The Vikings’ preference would be to get Hunter signed, but considering that hasn’t happened there could come a point where general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah decides to move him.

If that’s the case, it appears this will be Wonnum’s job to lose. A fourth-round pick by the Vikings in 2020, Wonnum has started 17 of 47 career games over three seasons and has 15 sacks, including a career-high eight in Mike Zimmer’s final season as coach in 2021. Last year, Wonnum had four sacks in 16 games.

Wonnum is one of six outside linebackers, or edge rushers, in camp, if you don’t include Hunter. The others are Patrick Jones II, Luiji Vilain, Curtis Weaver and Benton Whitley. Andre Carter II is currently on the physically unable to perform list.

Jones is the only one in that group with an NFL sack, having recorded four last season in 16 games. He was a third-round pick by the Vikings in 2021.

T.J. Hockenson excited about addition of Josh Oliver, not worried about his payday

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end T.J. Hockenson spent time after practice catching balls from a JUGS machine and looking to build on last season. Acquired from the Lions at the trade deadline, Hockenson caught all nine passes thrown to him in his first game as a Viking and finished the season with 60 catches for 519 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games with Minnesota.

Hockenson, the eighth overall pick of the 2019 draft by Detroit, is expected to play a larger role in the Vikings’ offense this season, having a full training camp to get familiar with the system. He also is likely to find himself used in more 12 personnel packages — one running back, two tight ends — with the Vikings having signed Josh Oliver as a free agent to provide a consistent blocking presence.

“That’s my dawg,” Hockenson said. “You see him and he’s such a big guy. To be able to be in the huddle with a guy like that you just feel safe. It’s great to be alongside of him. Great football knowledge. Same with all of those guys in (the tight ends) room.”

Hockenson will make $9.33 million in the final season of his rookie contract. It’s no secret the Vikings would like to extend Hockenson’s contract before he hits free agency next March. The price might have went up Wednesday after Bears tight end Cole Kmet reportedly agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract extension with $32 million guaranteed.

“That’s great,” Hockenson said, choosing his words carefully when asked about Kmet’s deal. “Kmet’s a great dude, he’s a great tight end, fantastic guy. … I’m super happy for a guy like that. … All the tight ends. Evan Engram, all of these guys continue to progress the position and the market is incredible. That’s a different side of things, that’s not really my focus. My focus is out here on the field to play football and get this team and organization where I want it and where this squad wants it.”

Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a three-year contract in July that is worth $41.25 million and includes $24 million guaranteed. Engram had been given the franchise tag by Jacksonville but came to an agreement before the deadline.

Purple Daily on Draft

