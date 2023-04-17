Zulgad: Are things about to heat up when it comes to Danielle Hunter’s contract situation?

Brian Flores knew there were changes coming to the Vikings’ defense when he accepted the job as coordinator after Ed Donatell was dismissed following a dismal season. Among the moves, veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks was released and cornerback Patrick Peterson departed as a free agent, as did tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.

But there were veterans that Flores clearly valued. Harrison Smith was a candidate to be released before the Vikings agreed to a restructured contract that cut the safety’s base salary to $7.5 million for 2023 and reduced his salary cap hit ($19.1 million to $11.8 million). Flores’ desire to see the Vikings keep Smith wasn’t surprising, considering what the veteran brings to the defense.

That move left one question when it comes to retaining longtime members of the defense.

Danielle Hunter, coming off a season in which he had a team-leading 10.5 sacks and earned the third Pro Bowl berth of his seven-year career, will be entering the final season of his contract. His base salary is scheduled to pay him $4.9 million, according to Over The Cap. Hunter’s prorated bonus will be $7.6 million, with a $500,000 per game roster bonus and a cap number of $13.1 million.

Although there hasn’t been any word from Hunter or his camp, one has to believe they would like an extension sooner rather than later. It’s not as if Hunter’s agent has been shy in the past about trying to get the elite-defensive-end-turned-rush linebacker more money.

After Hunter signed what turned out to be a team-friendly deal in 2018, the Vikings reworked his contract in June 2021 in order to prevent him from potentially holding out from the team’s mandatory minicamp. Hunter got more money up front and an $18 million roster bonus that triggered five days after the league year began in 2022.

That came after Hunter had missed all of 2020 following surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck. Hunter had six sacks in his first seven games in 2021 before being lost again, this time because of a torn pectoral muscle suffered against Dallas.

Hunter’s desire to secure another significant payday wouldn’t be shocking considering he did not miss a game last season while being listed as a pass-rushing linebacker in a 3-4 defense for the first time. Hunter also played with his hand on the ground at times and while his usage in Donatell’s scheme could be questioned, he still put together a very solid season.

Hunter ranked ninth out of 130 players at his position, according to Pro Football Focus, with an 86.9 rating. He was fifth out of 130 in pressures, 19th in pass rush and 22nd in run stopping.

Hunter, who will turn 29 on Oct. 29, figures to be more productive in Flores’ defense. His 71 career sacks rank fifth all-time in franchise history, trailing John Randle (114), Chris Doleman (96.5), Jared Allen (85.5) and Everson Griffen (79.5).

Hunter isn’t the only outside linebacker whose contract situation the Vikings likely need to address. Za’Darius Smith, signed as a free agent last offseason, asked for his release earlier this offseason. Smith signed a three-year, $42 million contract that included $11.5 million in guarantees in 2022.

Smith, 30, had 9.5 sacks in the first nine games last season but only a half-sack in the final eight games (including playoffs) as he battled a knee injury. There has been speculation the Vikings have been trying to trade Smith, but so far haven’t been able to work out a deal. Smith’s situation was made more interesting when the Vikings allowed $5.05 million of his 2023 salary to become guaranteed on the third day of the league year.

Hunter and Smith are currently ranked 16th and 17th, respectively, among NFL edge rushers, according to Over The Cap. Hunter’s average salary is $14.4 million and Smith’s is at $14 million. The Steelers’ T.J. Watt tops the list at $28 million.

The Vikings have a potential replacement for Smith in Marcus Davenport, who signed a one-year, $13 million free-agent contract in March after five seasons and 21.5 sacks in New Orleans. Davenport had nine sacks two years ago but only a half-sack in 15 games in 2022.

It would make sense that the Vikings are hoping they can trade Smith for a pick in the upcoming NFL draft, while getting a bounce-back season from Davenport and another strong season from a happy Hunter. That is unless the Vikings think it would make sense to shop Hunter for draft picks because he would be worth more on the open market than Smith.

That likely wouldn’t sit well with Flores, who is expected to fix a defense that finished 31st overall in the NFL last season and tied for 28th in scoring. One would assume Flores’ willingness to take on this reclamation project came with a promise that Hunter would be part of the solution.

Judd Zulgad is co-host of the Purple Daily Podcast and Mackey & Judd podcast at www.skornorth.com

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire