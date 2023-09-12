Zulgad: Justin Jefferson says slow second half wasn’t because of Buccaneers’ coverage

Justin Jefferson’s outstanding start to the season on Sunday was no surprise. The surprise came in the final two quarters. After catching seven passes for 138 yards in the first 30 minutes, Jefferson was held to two receptions for 12 yards in the second half of the Vikings’ 20-17 upset loss to the Buccaneers.

So what did the Bucs defense do to limit Jefferson after his dominant start? The Pro Bowl receiver, asked that question Tuesday, responded.

“I didn’t feel like they took me out of the game.”

Jefferson led the NFL with 128 receptions for 1,809 yards last season and had 4,825 yards receiving, breaking several league and franchise records, in his first three years. Anyone who saw his incredible leaping catch last season in Buffalo, knows that if Jefferson says he isn’t covered, he is telling the truth.

“I feel like I wasn’t really covered that much in the second half to where I couldn’t get the ball,” he said. “There’s just so many different people that have got to execute their plays before I can get the chance to get the ball. At the end of the day, those opportunities, they’re short, so you’ve got to make the most of those. I feel like I had a lot of opportunities in the first half, it just didn’t really come my way in the second.”

That can’t happen again Thursday night in Philadelphia or the Vikings will return home with an 0-2 record. The Vikings have plenty of talent at the skill positions, including first-round wide receiver Jordan Addison, but there is no one on the roster who can change a game like Jefferson. Addison was drafted in part to forces defenses to pick their poison and to provide the Vikings with a deep threat.

That happened in the second quarter as Minnesota took a 7-3 lead on Kirk Cousins’ 39-yard touchdown pass to Addison. But it was Jefferson who was the star of the show, catching first-half passes that went for 30, 25, 22 and 42 yards.

Cousins completed 22-of-29 passes for 273 yards with a touchdown and interception in the half, but was only 11-of-15 for 71 yards with a touchdown in the second half. The Vikings ran only 22 offensive plays in that half after running 41 in the first half.

Things aren’t going to get any easier against a very good Eagles defense.

Last season, the Vikings suffered a 24-7 loss in Week 2 at Philadelphia as Jefferson caught only six passes (on 12 targets) for 48 yards. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay had an outstanding game against Jefferson. Cousins was 1-for-5 for 7 yards and two interceptions on passes to Jefferson, when Slay was the closest defender, according to Next Gen Stats.

“It’s always going to be a great battle with the top corners in the league,” Jefferson said of his matchup with Slay. “I’m always excited to have those type of matchups. But definitely we have some things we’ve got to get back (at) them on. Having the loss last year, not having those plays we wanted last year. There’s definitely some tension going into the game.”

What the Vikings need to avoid is internal tension. Jefferson isn’t the type to complain — at least publicly — but he also isn’t lacking in confidence. He might be the best wide receiver in the NFL and he’s definitely as competitive as they come.

“I feel like with the connection with me and Kirk, everyone knows when I should be able to be included into the offense,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s not my decision (when the ball comes to him). I have the confidence in Kirk and K.O. (coach Kevin O’Connell) to draw it up and give me the ball whenever it’s the right time to. “I’ll always try to prove to them and the rest of this team that I’m always going to be out there giving it my 100 percent. Whenever the ball is coming my way, I’m making the most of those opportunities. It’s all up to them when they want to throw me the ball or when they want to add me into the plan. My mindset is the same as always.”

Jefferson’s reaction to Sunday’s loss was captured by television cameras that showed the very dejected superstar sitting on the bench. “I hate losing,” he said.

You had to wonder if the 24-year-old was disappointed that a contract extension hadn’t been worked out before the season. Jefferson has two years left on his rookie deal but became eligible for an extension this spring and many believed he would be a rich man by the time Sunday’s game kicked off. Instead, negotiations reportedly were tabled until after the season.

As far as the Vikings potentially approaching Jefferson during the season about an extension, he said:

“That’s up to them. I’m here to play football.”

The Vikings want to make sure that Jefferson continues playing in Minnesota for as long as possible.

Judd Zulgad is co-host of the Purple Daily Podcast and Mackey & Judd podcast at www.skornorth.com

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire