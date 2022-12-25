Zulgad: Justin Jefferson’s incredible season moves him past Vikings greats

Justin Jefferson’s tour de force of a 2022 season continued in spectacular fashion in the Vikings’ 27-24 victory over the New York Giants on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

His 12 receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown gave him 10 games of more than 100 yards receiving and helped him break Randy Moss’ single-season franchise record for receiving yards (1,632 in 2003). That mark fell on Jefferson’s second catch of the game — a 25-yard reception from Kirk Cousins in the first quarter — as he finished with 1,756 yards in his first 15 games.

Jefferson’s brilliance, as is often the case, came when the Vikings needed him most and even though everyone among the 66,919 in the stadium knew he was going to get the ball. The Giants were helpless to stop him.

New York had tied the score at 24 with 2 minutes, and one second left in the fourth quarter. The Vikings began the following drive at their own 25. Facing a third-and-9 from the Minnesota 26, Cousins completed a 16-yard pass to Jefferson. Three plays later, the Vikings were at their own 41 after Cousins was sacked for a 7-yard loss and it appeared overtime was inevitable.

Cousins completed a 17-yard pass to Jefferson for a first down at the Giants 42 and then spiked the ball to stop the clock with 4 seconds left. Greg Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal made him the hero, but he never gets to attempt that kick without Jefferson’s magical hands.

The Vikings are in their 62nd season and Jefferson’s exploits have put him in a position to make this statement: He has had the most impactful season for a non-quarterback in franchise history on the offensive side of the ball.

Moss’ rookie season in 1998 and his 2003 performance are top candidates, as is Cris Carter’s 1995 and Adrian Peterson’s remarkable 2,000-yard rushing season in 2012.

Moss caught 69 passes for 1,313 yards with 17 touchdowns in the Vikings’ 15-1 season in ’98, and then had 111 receptions for 1,632 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2003. That 1998 team was a scoring machine, but Moss also was part of a trio that included Carter and Jake Reed. Each had their role and was dangerous. In 2003, Moss’ greatness didn’t result in a playoff berth as the Vikings finished 9-7.

Story continues

Carter’s 1995 was similar to Moss’ 2003. Carter had 122 catches for 1,371 yards and 17 touchdowns but the Vikings finished 8-8. Peterson was a one-man show for a 2012 team coming off a 3-13 finish, but those Vikings finished 10-6 before losing in the wild card round at Green Bay.

Peterson became only the seventh running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards (he finished with 2,097) and had 12 rushing TDs. He also caught 40 passes for 217 yards and another score.

So why should Jefferson be atop this list? Because his heroics have come during a 12-3 season in which the Vikings already have clinched the NFC North. What about Moss’ 1998? Opponents had to often pick their poison that season because of all the Vikings’ playmakers. The talent around Jefferson isn’t nearly what Minnesota had at the time and yet he still makes the clutch plays when they are needed.

Jefferson in many ways often plays the role of Carter and Moss, making a dynamic catch on one play and going over the middle to make a difficult grab the next. Adam Thielen has been slowed this season and Sunday he was largely a non-factor, catching one pass for 6 yards. Tight end T.J. Hockenson had a game-high 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns, but Hockenson doesn’t scare defenses. Jefferson puts fear in them.

What Peterson did in 2012 was incredible. Covering that team for the Star Tribune, Peterson lifted what was a mediocre team that had Christian Ponder at quarterback. His season comes the closest to remaining ahead of Jefferson until you look at the difference in records.

Many of the national experts see the Vikings’ success as an unsustainable fluke and maybe they are right. The Vikings are now an NFL record 11-0 in one-score games. But what’s not a fluke is when Cousins and Jefferson go to work on a drive like the one that ended with Joseph’s field goal. That drive wasn’t a fluke, it was Jefferson’s greatness that decided the game.

Successful NFL teams often only make sense when there is a quarterback that can be pointed to as the reason for success. Think Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen or Joe Burrow. Cousins has proven to be clutch when it matters and there is no denying that’s played a huge role in the Vikings’ turnaround from a non-playoff team the past two years to a club that’s headed for the postseason.

But Jefferson has a Michael Jordan presence to him on the football field. Cousins, serving as his point guard, just needs to get him the ball as often as possible. This isn’t normal in the NFL. Cousins and others have previously talked about the fact that forcing the ball to a receiver is a recipe for disaster. Most of the time, they are right.

But Jefferson isn’t just a receiver. He’s the straw that stirs the drink for an offense that often needs his special abilities. Don’t feed Jefferson the ball, even in difficult situations, and you’re going to lose games. Making sure he gets the ball is how you get to 12 wins and counting.

Former Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson holds the NFL’s single-season record of 1,964 receiving yards in a season. Jefferson is now 208 yards away from that mark with two games remaining. Even if he doesn’t reach the record, Jefferson’s impact on the Vikings’ offense moves him above some fellow all-time greats.

Judd Zulgad is co-host of the Purple Daily Podcast and Mackey & Judd podcast at www.skornorth.com

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire