Zulgad’s four-and-out: Vikings’ concerns include Danielle Hunter and Jordan Addison

Summer vacation is over.

Vikings’ rookies are scheduled to report to training camp on Sunday at TCO Performance Center, with veterans following two days later and the first open practice a week from Saturday.

There will be many interesting storylines to follow. Here’s a look at a few of them as Kevin O’Connell begins his second season as coach.

Will Danielle Hunter show up?

It seems unlikely that disgruntled defensive end/linebacker Danielle Hunter will report to training camp unless he receives a lucrative extension to replace the $4.9 million base salary he’s owed in the final season of his contract.

Hunter was willing to pay the fines for missing two days of the Vikings’ mandatory minicamp in June and there have been no reports of progress on an extension since that time.

The 28-year-old had 10.5 sacks in 17 games last year — his first full season since 2019 — and seemed to overcome questionable use of his skills in Ed Donatell’s scheme. Brian Flores, the Vikings’ new defensive coordinator, undoubtedly has big plans for Hunter.

So how much does Hunter want?

The Steelers’ T.J. Watt, who is 29, is atop the list of edge rushers, making an average of $28 million per season. The Chargers’ Joey Bosa (28) is second at $27 million per year, while the Browns’ Myles Garrett (28) makes $25 million and the Chargers’ Khalil Mack (32) and Raiders’ Maxx Crosby (26) are both at $23.5 million.

Hunter isn’t the only top-level player the Vikings have to worry about when it comes to contract negotiations. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson still has two years left on his rookie contract but is eligible for an extension and his price won’t be coming down. Tight end T.J. Hockenson is in the final season of his rookie deal, and quarterback Kirk Cousins also is set to hit free agency next March.

The Vikings have plenty of important decisions to make, but Hunter almost certainly is atop the list right now. If the Vikings decide to trade him, an already suspect defense would be without its two top pass rushers from a year ago (Za’Darius Smith being the other).

Flores is well respected for his work on the defensive side of the ball, but taking away Hunter would put him in a tough situation.

Do the Vikings need to be concerned about Jordan Addison?

Unfortunately, the answer appears to be yes.

The first-round pick, who only participated in rookie camp during offseason workouts before sitting out because of an undisclosed injury, was cited at 3 a.m. Thursday for driving 140 miles per hour in St. Paul by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Addison, taken 23rd overall, is being counted on to step in as the Vikings’ second wide receiver to Jefferson and replace Adam Thielen. The 21-year-old will be pushed by K.J. Osborn, but the Vikings would like to see all three play a big role in the offense.

The expectation that the 6-foot, 175-pound Addison can stretch the field, would open up more opportunities for Jefferson. What O’Connell doesn’t want is to have to worry about Addison off the field.

Addison isn’t the first athlete to drive recklessly and he won’t be the last, but O’Connell almost certainly will have a heart-to-heart discussion with a guy the Vikings already have made a significant investment in.

What 's the plan for Jaren Hall?

The Vikings used the second of their two fifth-round picks on BYU quarterback Jaren Hall, making him the first QB drafted by general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell.

Hall got little work during the on-the-field drill in the offseason and figures to watch Cousins and backup Nick Mullens get the majority of the reps in training camp.

It will be interesting to see how O’Connell and his coaching staff go about developing the 25-year-old Hall and how much work he gets in the three preseason games. There also will be joint practices with the Titans and Cardinals before they face the Vikings in exhibitions at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It’s a long shot that Hall ever will become the Vikings’ starter, but Cousins’ future in Minnesota is uncertain and Mullens is likely to be a backup for the remainder of his career.

There’s a reason the Vikings took Hall, and this will provide an opportunity to see how O’Connell, a former NFL quarterback, goes about developing a young passer whom he had a role in drafting.

Which draft pick (not named Jordan Addison) could grab a starting job?

While the Vikings already appear to have big plans for Addison, don’t be surprised if third-round cornerback Mekhi Blackmon makes a quick move up the depth chart.

There are 10 cornerbacks on the Vikings’ roster, but the main competition figures to involve Blackmon and 2022 draft picks Andrew Booth Jr., and Akayleb Evans. Byron Murphy Jr., who signed a free agent during the offseason, will start at one of the outside spots in the base defense and move inside in the nickel.

Given how often teams are in the nickel defense, that means there are two starting starts available. Evans appears to be in the lead for one of them, meaning Booth Jr. and Blackmon could compete for the other.

This will be one of the more interesting battles to watch.

