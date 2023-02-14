Zulgad’s four-and-out: Vikings’ work on 2023 can really begin with Super Bowl complete

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell had what many would consider a successful first season on the job. The Vikings finished with 13 victories and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017 before being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

But that was only a start for Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell. Now that the Super Bowl is complete, their work on shaping the Vikings’ roster for 2023 can really begin.

Here are some of the NFL’s key upcoming events and the Vikings must pressing issues at each.

NFL Scouting Combine: Feb. 27-March 6

The main purpose of this annual event is to give teams an opportunity to meet with and watch draft-eligible players work out.

But that’s only part of the reason every team sends a large delegation to Indianapolis. Player agents also are in attendance which will enable Adofo-Mensah and Rob Brzezinski, who handles Vikings’ salary-cap matters, to hold face-to-face meetings with them. This will include negotiations on the Vikings’ own free agents and “talks” involving other players about to hit the market.

Technically, these discussions aren’t supposed to happen, but they do and it involves all teams.

It might be in a hotel lobby, it might be over steaks and shrimp cocktails at St. Elmo Steak House, or maybe late in the evening over a beer in a downtown bar. Adofo-Mensah wouldn’t be doing his job if he didn’t lay the groundwork for potential deals during his stay.

Adofo-Mensah also is likely to have a meeting with the agent for wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has emerged as one of the NFL’s best at his position and is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. He still has two years left on his rookie deal, but Jefferson’s representatives will be looking to break the bank and their client deserves to do exactly that.

Adofo-Mensah said at his end-of-the-season press conference that preliminary talks had started on an extension, but those discussions will be expected to get more serious in Indianapolis.

A contract extension, or at least discussions on the matter, also could take place with Kirk Cousins’ agent. The veteran quarterback will be entering the final season of his deal.

Draft preparation in March also includes plenty of Pro Days. If Adofo-Mensah or O’Connell travel to watch any quarterbacks, it will be worth noting.

NFL free agency tampering period opens: 11 a.m. March 13

The NFL used to pretend like tampering didn’t happen and then get mocked when players would agree to contracts with new teams only a minute into free agency. Enter the legal tampering period, which is now the time where agreements get leaked to the media, even though nothing can be mad official.

The Vikings are $22.6 million over the cap, according to spotrac, so they must get below that but it’s likely they will make a few free agent additions.

Could the most important one be at cornerback? If that happens, it might free up Adofo-Mensah to focus on a first-round wide receiver to help Cousins and complement Jefferson.

League New Year begins: 3 p.m. March 15

The Vikings must be below the salary cap before 3 p.m. on March 15, and will have the ability to officially announce any deals they have made with free agents in the previous two days.

Trades also can become official on the first day of the league year. It won’t be a surprise if Adofo-Mensah starts shopping a guy like running back Dalvin Cook at the combine in an attempt to get his salary off the books and get something in return.

The Vikings only have four picks in the upcoming NFL draft — that could increase when compensatory picks are awarded — but Adofo-Mensah could offer up a veteran or two for a late-round selection.

I put a Vikings’ to-do list together last month and it still applies. With the Super Bowl completed, the clock is ticking.

Offseason workout program can begin: April 17

This might not seem like a big deal but participation in these programs is important to O’Connell. Players can’t be on the field, but their level of commitment in taking part in strength and conditioning and getting back in the facility sends an important message.

A year ago, O’Connell was still trying to get to know his players and was just starting to work on installing his offensive system at this point. But his familiarity with Cousins, Jefferson and Co., and the fact they know O’Connell and his system, should enable the coach to go to another level when it comes to preparation.

This time period will be important to new defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who will have to begin getting to know his players and introducing them to what he expects from them on and off the field.

NFL draft: April 27-29

The Vikings’ four picks are in the first, third, fourth and fifth rounds.

Adofo-Mensah got very few immediate contributions from the 10 picks he made in the 2022 draft and there will be many wondering if he can change that with such a limited draft class in 2023.

One thing that will be watched closely is whether this is the year that Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell decide to add a quarterback. Former GM Rick Spielman did that in 2021, taking Kellen Mond in the third round, and he failed to make the roster last summer.

O’Connell was hired as coach, in part, because of the fact he’s a former quarterback and, as an offensive-minded coach, is expected to be able to identify talent at that position. Cousins will turn 35 on Aug. 19 and, if the Vikings aren’t going to extend him, at some point they have to start to give themselves younger options at QB.

The top quarterbacks — Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, and Kentucky’s Will Levis — will be gone by the time the Vikings select at No. 23 in the opening round. Florida’s Anthony Richardson also is likely to have been taken

The Monday after the draft (May 1) is the day the Vikings must officially announce they have picked up the fifth-year option on Jefferson’s contract. That will be the easiest decision Adofo-Mensah will make this year.

Judd Zulgad is co-host of the Purple Daily Podcast and Mackey & Judd podcast at www.skornorth.com

