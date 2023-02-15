Zulgad’s four-and-out: Takeaways from Brian Flores’ introductory press conference

Brian Flores’ introductory press conference ended with a question about his preference when it comes to his base defense. “It’s game-plan specific,” Flores said, before adding, “but 3-4.”

That might be the only thing the Vikings’ new defensive coordinator has in common with his predecessor, one-and-done Ed Donatell.

Flores, the former Miami Dolphins head coach and an assistant on Mike Tomlin’s staff this season in Pittsburgh, will bring a more aggressive style and approach to a defense that was among the worst in the NFL this season.

The Vikings’ far-too-often passive style played a significant role in Donatell being fired, despite the team winning 13 games under first-year coach Kevin O’Connell. Flores, who was hired by the Vikings on Feb. 6, was finally introduced on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

Here are a few of the takeaways from what Flores and O’Connell said:

Flores: "I'm aggressive by nature"

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

O’Connell had to beg Donatell to be more aggressive in his approach and even then it felt like only a matter of time before he would back off his blitz calls. Donatell’s fear was giving up big plays — the defense was designed to prevent this — so the Vikings had one of the NFL’s lowest blitz rates.

That will change significantly with Flores in charge. Flores, 41, called the second-highest number of blitzes in the NFL in 2020 and 2021 with the Miami Dolphins and that isn’t going to change in Minnesota.

“I’m aggressive by nature,” Flores said. “Philosophically, that’s something I believe in. … I left out of here (after my interview) feeling like there was a shared vision. (O’Connell’s) aggressive offensively, I’m aggressive defensively. That kind of philosophy was aligned. That’s probably the best word to use. By nature I like to be aggressive. Not reckless, there’s a method to the madness, there’s a rhyme or reason. Whether it’s down and distance, field position, etc. It’s not about me or Kev; it’s about the players. It’s about their ability to execute, it’s about our ability to teach and coach and put them in the right positions. Get them doing things that we think they can execute. We’ll do our very best to do that.”

Story continues

Who does this benefit? The entire defense potentially, but you would have to think that rush linebacker/defensive end Danielle Hunter and safety Harrison Smith will be primary beneficiaries. That’s assuming that both veterans return. Hunter had 10.5 sacks this season, but anyone who watched him knew that he had more to offer. Smith has the ability to do far more than hang back in coverage, but Donatell didn’t want to get beat over the top and so Smith was limited in what he was allowed to do. That should change under Flores.

What Flores will be looking for in his defense

Syndication Palm Beach Post

Flores wasn’t about to say he wants sweeping changes when asked what types of players would best fit his scheme, but he made it clear he isn’t looking for flash.

“I think a lot of players that are here kind of fit the bill,” he said. “Smart, tough, physical. Guys who love to play, team first. You need dirty work guys on your team and, by that, I mean guys who are taking on double teams, while somebody else makes the tackle, or batting a ball down. … Those dirty work guys who don’t get as much media love as some of the other players. Those guys who are team first and selfless. We’re still going through it. I’m still in the early stages of getting to know this team, but I’m looking for guys like that. In a world where everybody wants to be the center of attention, those guys that want to do what’s best for the group. I think we’ve got a lot of those types of guys on our roster already.”

Who does this benefit? Flores’ message here is that players better arrive for the offseason program ready to work. It won’t be surprising if Flores gives a shot to some of the younger, quicker players who embrace an aggressive style.

Linebacker Brian Asamoah, a third-round pick in 2022, isn’t a finished product but Flores likely will embrace his physical style. Safety Lewis Cine, the Vikings’ first-round pick last spring, is another guy who will compete for a job, assuming his broken leg is healed. Flores expressed a desire to have guys who can play multiple positions and Cine could be one of them

O'Connell said he "learned a lot" during rookie season and will grow from that experience

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

O’Connell will turn 38 on May 25 and is coming off his first season as an NFL coach, so it’s not surprise that the past year served as a learning experience for the former quarterback and NFL assistant.

O’Connell not only was trying to coach a team for the first time, but he also called and managed the game.

“I remember throughout the year, in my own personal way, updating you guys on how I was doing with that,” O’Connell said. “Some of those questions that came about. It was a process for me as a first-time head coach, a play-caller, managing the situations of the game, making sure that my communication with the whole staff was up to the standard that I wanted it to be. Those are some of the things that I look to continue to improve on. Whether it was a new coach in a role like defensive coordinator, or continuing to build on that game-day relationship with our whole staff. It’s something I’m going to really focus on, and I think it starts and has already started with how we put together this football team. How we want to practice, how we want to prepare our guys, having gone through an entire season together. And ultimately just the comfort level for me of understanding how I can maximize my time. Not only during that three-and-a-half-hour window on Sunday, but the time leading up to the games and how I prepare our entire team. … I feel very strong that I’ve learned a lot. There’s a lot of things that I feel we did well, but there are definitely some things that I look back on personally that I could be much better for our team. That’s going to be a major priority for me.”

Who does this benefit? Everyone with the Vikings. O’Connell won 13 games in his first season and led Minnesota to the NFC North title, but the experience he gained in running the show should have major benefits going forward. O’Connell has an ego, he’s a football coach, but he’s also smart enough that he wants to learn and improve. The Vikings might not repeat their 13 wins, but O’Connell figures to be a better coach on and off the field in Year 2.

Flores' time with Vikings could be brief

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Although this will be the first time in his coaching career that Flores has had the defensive coordinator title, he arrives in Minnesota with plenty of coaching experience.

Flores served in a variety of roles on Bill Belichick’s staff from 2008 through 2018 — he first met O’Connell after the QB was drafted by New England in 2008 — before spending three seasons as coach of the Dolphins (2019-21) and then this past year as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was fired from the Dolphins after a 9-8 finish in ’21 and filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, the Giants, Broncos and Dolphins organizations, alleging racial discrimination on Feb. 1, 2022. Flores was very brief with his comments when asked about that lawsuit on Wednesday.

Flores was a candidate for the Cardinals’ head coaching job, but withdrew his name from consideration to become the Vikings’ defensive coordinator. Flores likely is betting on himself that he will be more in demand after next season, if he is successful in Minnesota.

“I’m where my feet are,” Flores said, “I’m very excited to be here. Any other opportunities that present themselves in the future, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. Obviously, I have goals and things that I’d like to accomplish in the future, but those can change. I’m happy right now in Minnesota, I really am.”

Who does this benefit? O’Connell doesn’t want to be looking for his third defensive coordinator in three years next offseason, but that would be best-case scenario. Flores deserves to be a head coach again and, if he has the type of success that O’Connell envisions, odds are that opportunity will arrive next winter.

Other notables

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=595425055]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire