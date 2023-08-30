Zulgad’s four-and-out: The surprise cut and the surprises who made the Vikings’ 53-man roster

The Vikings’ 53-man roster is set but don’t expect this version to be the exact one the team runs out for its Sept. 10 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There will be changes over the next few days in which players are signed or claimed off waivers and others, who think they made the 53, find themselves looking for work.

Nonetheless, the roster is worth examining as far as the surprise cuts and surprise players that were kept — for now.

Let’s take a look.

Biggest surprise cut: Joejuan Williams

Biggest surprise to make the roster on defense: Andre Carter II

The Vikings paid Andre Carter II a $40,000 signing bonus and a $300,000 guaranteed base salary in order to land the edge rusher out of Army after he wasn’t taken in last April’s draft.

Carter opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list and then did not stand out in training camp or the preseason games. He was credited with three solo and four assisted tackles and one quarterback hit in the three exhibitions.

Ideally, Carter would have landed on the practice squad, but the Vikings did not want to jeopardize losing him and instead placed Luiji Vilain on waivers. Vilain was signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and played in three games after making the final cut.

Vilain, who is 6-foot-4, 252 pounds, impressed in the preseason opener with three tackles, a sack and three quarterback hits. He is a candidate to be signed to the practice squad.

The Vikings also could attempt to pick up another edge rusher and hope to get Carter onto the practice squad later this week.

There were other surprises on defense and it wasn’t because they failed to impress. Thompson’s outstanding performances on special teams secured him a job, and Theo Jackson, who was signed by the Vikings off the Titans practice squad last October, played well enough that the team kept six safeties.

Biggest surprise to make the roster on offense: Nick Muse

The Vikings are going to use more 12 personnel this season, meaning one running back and two tight ends. That will put more of an emphasis on the tight end position — the Vikings used a lot of 11 personnel last season (one running back and one tight end) — but I don’t think anyone believed 2022 seventh-round pick Nick Muse was going to make the 53 when training camp opened.

Muse was outstanding in camp and caught seven passes for 72 yards with a touchdown in the preseason. His 46 yards receiving led the Vikings in their second exhibition, against Tennessee.

Muse, 24, began last season on the practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for 10 games. This time it appears he will get an opportunity to stick on the 53 all season. He will be behind T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt, assuming Hockenson’s back troubles (not to mention his contract issues) don’t remain a problem early in the year.

Practice squad candidate who might be claimed: Trishton Jackson

The Vikings can begin setting their 16-player practice squad once the waiver claim period ends at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Minnesota, like many teams, will attempt to sign several players from its own cut list.

The top priorities likely include wide receiver Trishton Jackson, running back DeWayne McBride and Vilain.

McBride, a seventh-round pick in April, remains a work in progress. He led the Vikings in rushing in the preseason with 70 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns and definitely has potential. Vilain could intrigue teams in need of a speedy pass rusher.

Jackson, however, is probably as deserving of a spot on a 53-man roster as anyone cut by the Vikings.

Jackson, who spent time on the Vikings’ practice squad the past two seasons, caught three passes for 29 yards in the preseason. The Vikings reportedly were shopping Jalen Reagor on Tuesday but evidently found no takers. Reagor has $2.42 million in fully guaranteed salary for this season and it’s unlikely any team wanted to take that on.

It will be interesting to see if another team decides to take a chance on Jackson before the Vikings can keep him on the practice squad.

