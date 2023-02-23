Zulgad: Examining the future for the Vikings’ final five picks in the 2022 draft

In the first part of this series, we examined the top five picks in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s first draft as the Vikings’ general manager.

Adofo-Mensah received criticism for not getting more from that class of 10 players selected over seven rounds. Safety Lewis Cine (first round), cornerbacks Andrew Booth Jr. (second round) and Akayleb Evans (fourth round) all had injuries that ended their seasons.

Right guard Ed Ingram (second round) and linebacker Brian Asamoah (third round) struggled in a starting role and saw a surprising lack of playing time, respectively.

But how about the back end of the draft class and their prospects for 2023? Let’s take a look.

165th overall: DT Esezi Otomewo

Otomewo, a fifth-round pick from the University of Minnesota, made the 53-man roster out of training camp but didn’t play until Week 14 in Detroit.

A defensive end in the Vikings’ 3-4 scheme, Otomewo saw action in the final five games of the regular season, and was in for a season-high 31 snaps on defense in Week 18 at Chicago as the Vikings sat many regulars. He finished the season with five tackles and a tackle for a loss on defense.

Otomewo, 6-6, 285 pounds, also appeared on special teams during those five games.

Expectations for 2023: Otomewo’s future will depend in large part on how new defensive coordinator Brian Flores feels he fits into the new 3-4 scheme he will bring to Minnesota. Obviously, the Vikings liked Otomewo enough to keep him on the roster so Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell could push for Flores to find at least a rotional role for Otomewo in his second season.

169th overall: RB Ty Chandler

Ty Chandler

The fifth-round pick from North Carolina had only 20 yards on six rushing attempts in three games as he missed substantial time because of a broken thumb suffered playing on special teams in Week 5 against the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.

That was the first game in which Chandler played and the injury landed him on IR. Chandler was activated for the Vikings’ penultimate game of the regular season in Green Bay, but he was a healthy scratch.

In the regular-season finale at Chicago, Chandler finally got the ball as he was in for 12 offensive snaps. He also played 11 snaps on special teams.

This came after his final collegiate season in which he had 1,092 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns to become the 20th player in Tar Heels history to have a 1,000-yard rushing season. Chandler also had led the Vikings in the preseason with 113 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Expectations for 2023: They could be substantial. Veteran running back Dalvin Cook could become a salary-cap casualty and Alexander Mattison is a free agent. That could put Chandler in a position to compete for a starting job. Chandler, who is 6 feet, 210 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine last year and would help the Vikings save substantial money at the running back position if he can take over the No. 1 role.

184th overall: OT Vederian Lowe

The sixth-round selection from the University of Illinois made the Vikings’ roster out of training camp but was another project guy. He was inactive until Week 14 in Detroit and then played a limited role on special teams for the next three games before being inactive again in Week 17 in Green Bay.

Like many of his young teammates, Lowe got an extensive look in the regular-season finale in Chicago. He played 33 snaps in the second half at left tackle and also played seven snaps on special teams. Lowe was active for the Vikings’ first-round playoff loss to the Giants and saw four snaps on special teams.

Expectations for 2023: Lowe, who is 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, was listed third at left tackle on the Vikings’ depth chart behind starter Christian Darrisaw and Blake Brandel. He figures to be in very much the same situation he was as a rookie, competing for a backup job.

191st overall: WR Jailen Nailor

The sixth-round pick from Michigan State caught nine passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in 15 games as a rookie.

While his contributions on offense were limited — Nailor played 42 offensive snaps and had seven receptions in the final two games of the regular season — he was used extensively on special teams throughout the year. Nailor was only inactive for two games.

Nailor ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine was nicknamed “speedy” at Michigan State because of his ability to take the top off opposing defenses.

Expectations for 2023: It’s clear the Vikings are in need of a No. 2 wide receiver to Justin Jefferson and Nailor could get a chance to become that guy. The Vikings could use their first-round pick on a wide receiver as well, but Nailor figures to get a long look in offseason workouts and training camp to see if he can provide a speed element the Vikings badly need at this spot.

227th overall: TE Nick Muse

The seventh-round selection from South Carolina appeared in 10 games on special teams during his rookie season, playing exclusively on special teams.

Muse had failed to make the roster out of training camp, but was brought back after Irv Smith Jr. was injured. Muse was then waived just before the the final regular season game but signed a futures contract with the Vikings in mid-January.

Expectations for 2023: Muse, who is 6-4, 249 pounds, will face an uphill battle to make the roster. Smith will be an unrestricted free agent in March so there might be an opportunity for Muse to get another look, but T.J. Hockenson is the clear-cut top tight end in Minnesota. Muse’s best chance to stick would come from being a standout on special teams.

