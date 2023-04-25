Zulgad: Aaron Rodgers’ departure gives Vikings hope that Packers will finally have quarterback quandary

The news Monday that Aaron Rodgers’ trade to the New York Jets reportedly was done likely brought a sigh of relief from many who were sick of the never-ending story involving the quarterback.

But at least one fan base should realize April 24, 2023 is a significant day in its franchise’s history. I’m looking at you Vikings fans. That’s because Monday marked the end of the Packers’ incredible 30-year run of quarterback play that, at times, felt as if it would never end.

Yes, the Packers only won two Super Bowls from the time Brett Favre took over in Week 3 of 1992 to the time Rodgers made his final start in a Week 17 loss on Jan. 8 against Detroit at Lambeau Field. But the Packers continually had a situation that Vikings fans often envied.

While Favre (three) and Rodgers (four) were winning a combined seven Associated Press NFL MVP awards, the Vikings were starting 26 quarterbacks over the same period. That list includes Favre, who joined the enemy in 2009 after the Packers moved on to Rodgers. Even with injuries to Rodgers, the Packers only had to start five other quarterbacks from 1992 to 2022 and that includes 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love.

It will be Love who finally assumes the starting role in his fourth NFL season. While it can’t be dismissed, one has to assume the Packers’ run of Hall of Fame quarterbacks will end with Rodgers heading to the Jets.

That’s where the Packers wanted Favre to end his career during a messy divorce in 2008, but a vindictive Favre manipulated his way to Minnesota and staged an impressive revenge tour that ended with a heartbreaking loss to the Saints in the NFC title game.

While the 2009 Vikings were desperate to find a top-level starting quarterback, new coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are probably satisfied with getting the 39-year-old Rodgers out of Green Bay and the NFC North for good.

Love will take over as the Packers’ starter having appeared in only 10 games with one start over two seasons. Rodgers, the 24th pick in the first round in 2005, had appeared in only seven games with no starts before he replaced Favre in 2008.

The Vikings have to hope any similarities between Love and Rodgers end there. Rodgers was 17-11-1 against the Vikings, according to StatMuse, with 57 touchdowns and a remarkable eight interceptions.

With Kirk Cousins set to enter the final season of his contract, it’s very possible the Vikings will be looking for his eventual replacement either in this draft or shortly thereafter. The optimist would point out that coach Kevin O’Connell was hired by the Vikings last year in large part to identify a quality young quarterback who can turn into the top passer in the NFC North.

Meanwhile, the hope at TCO Performance Center has to be that the Love era is the beginning of the Packers playing musical quarterbacks, just as the Vikings did for much of the 1990s and beyond.

If that ends up being the case, there’s only one thing to say: It’s about time.

Judd Zulgad is co-host of the Purple Daily Podcast and Mackey & Judd podcast at www.skornorth.com

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire